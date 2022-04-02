OnePlus 10 Pro it had already been presented in China, but now it has finally been launched also on the international market and will soon be available for purchase also in Italy, where sales will start from 5 April.

On this new smartphone we find a Fluid AMOLED display with maximum refresh rate at 120 Hz and LTPO technology, while under the body there is the latest Qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, accompanied by 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM depending on the version chosen. The photographic sector instead sees 3 sensors, a main one from 48 MP, an ultra wide angle from 50 Mp and an 8 MP telephoto lens.

This year OnePlus has chosen to opt for a single model, focusing everything on the Pro version and leaving out the standard version that was proposed until last year. We will see if this same choice will also be maintained in the future when a OnePlus 10T or 10T Pro will most likely be released.

OnePlus 10 Pro: specifications and price

Below I leave you the main specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro:

Fluid AMOLED 120 Hz display with LTPO, resolution 3216 x 1440 pixels 525 ppi and sRGB support, P3 display and 10-bit color depth, equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU

Adreno 730 GPU

RAM 8 GB or 12 GB depending on the chosen denomination, LPDDR5

128 G or 256 Gb storage memory depending on the chosen denomination, UFS 3.1

5,000 mAh battery with fast charging wired at 80W and wireless at 50W

Rear camera with 48MP f / 1.8 Sony IMX789 main sensor and OIS, 50MP ultra wide angle sensor with 150 ° FOV, 8MP telephoto lens and dual LED flash, video up to 8K at 24 FPS

32MP Sony IM 615 single sensor front camera, video up to 1080p at 30fps

Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS (L1 + L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo (E1 + E5a Dual Band), Beidou, A-GPS

Fingerprint sensor integrated into the display

USB-C 3.1 Gen1 port

Dolby Atmos audio with dual stereo speakers

For what concern price, OnePlus 10 Pro is available in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colors and the available cuts are 2, or 8 GB + 128 GB and 12 GB + 256 GB, with a price of 919 € and 999 € respectively. One is also available for a limited time promotion which provides for free with the purchase of OnePlus 10 Pro the OnePlus Buds Pro true wireless headphones in Glossy White or Matte Black color. You can find more information on the official site.