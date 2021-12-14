In the last few weeks we have had the chance to try the OneOdio Monitor 60, headphones designed for audiophiles perfect for those on a budget, but still want a product that can provide satisfactory audio quality.

Below I bring you my impressions after trying these headphones in various areas, starting from the contents of the package up to the audio quality and the various features.

Package contents and features

The packaging is well cared for and inside we find the headphones inside a comfortable black bag with the company logo imprinted on it and with red laces. To accompany the headphones there are then the manual and 3 different cables, the first is a 3 meter cable with 3.5 mm jack on both sides, the second is 1.2 meters long and also has two 3.5 mm jacks, but in addition it has an integrated microphone with a controller that also allows you to perform various actions, finally the third has a 3.5 mm jack on one side and a 6.35 mm jack on the other, with a length ranging from 1.5 meters up to a maximum extension of 3 meters.

Everything is well packaged and I must say that the bag is that extra something that is always nice to find inside a headset package, this is because it facilitates transport around and also provides good protection from dust when storing the headphones in house and are not used for a certain period of time.

Audio quality

If you buy these headphones to listen to music you will not be disappointed, certainly I would not consider it a professional product as you read on the official website, but considering the price range in which it is located it is certainly able to satisfy even those who are a little more demanding. . THE 50mm driver they manage to deliver balanced audio with clear highs and well-defined lows.

The design with open pavilions is ideal for those who do not want to isolate themselves from the external environment, therefore they are not suitable for those who find themselves in noisy environments, but on the other hand thanks to this feature they are able to return a more natural and faithful sound. , perfect for audiophiles.

They can also be used for general use, calls, videos, movies and more, while I would not recommend them for gamers; I tried to use them to play some FPS games, but honestly I much prefer a gaming headset that tends to emphasize game sounds such as footsteps more.

Comfort and versatility

The pavilions are very large and i pads are soft, they do not give any discomfort in contact with the face and I must say that I found them very comfortable, easily wearable for hours and hours without causing discomfort. On the other hand we find the headband, adjustable to various sizes and therefore adaptable to practically any adult, but with a superior support that I did not appreciate very much.

Surely it is a subjective parameter linked to the shape of the head, but personally I didn’t feel very comfortable with the upper headband because it pushes on the head and I have not been able to understand perfectly if the problem is the shape or the too thin bearing. The fact is that you feel a pressure on the head that in the long run begins to be impossible to ignore and prevented me from using the headphones for a long time without experiencing a slight discomfort.

On the bottom we find two entrances, one for 3.5 mm jack and a second for 6.5 mm jack. This feature opens the way to a series of usage scenarios that can be very convenient for certain categories of users, in fact it is possible to connect, for example, the first 3.5mm input to a smartphone and the second 6.35mm to another pair. headphones, allowing you to share audio with another person in total comfort.

It is still possible connect the headphones to two different audio sources, for example a mobile phone and an amplifier for musical instruments, so as to be able to practice with your instrument and in the meantime receive the audio of calls or other multimedia contents on your smartphone.

To take advantage of the inputs we talked about above, simply use the supplied cables. In particular the one with microphone has a single button controller which connected to the mobile phone allows you to manage the playback of a content by pausing / playing or switching to the next / previous track, while with 3 subsequent clicks it is possible to activate the voice assistant. The microphone does not have excellent quality but can still be useful for answering a call on the fly.

The extendable cable with 6.35 mm jack is very convenient, both for how it is made and for the various possibilities of use it offers and which I have already told you about above. Finally, the 3.5 mm cable with 3 meters long jack offers greater freedom of movement in case our audio source is not very close or in any case you want to be able to move without worrying too much about pulling down our equipment.

Conclusions

I must say that the OneOdio Monitor 60 are headphones that can satisfy those who need high audio quality, but have a limited budget available. They are quite versatile thanks to the various cables present in the package and if you don’t care to play then you can use them for everything. Personally, I did not find them very comfortable for prolonged use, but this is a subjective aspect and without trying them it is not easy to understand if you will also encounter the same problem.

If you decide they are right for you, you can find them on Amazon at the discounted price of € 60.99 thanks to an offer currently in progress.