OneOdio A10 Hybrid ANC are the new over ear headphones developed by the homonymous house OneHate, which promise a memorable listening experience, at a more than affordable cost. In this review I will see, together with you, if these promises will be kept. In particular, it will be examined:

Packaging and design;

Specifications;

Listening session and value for money.

OneOdio A10 Hybrid ANC: packaging and design

OneOdio focuses on a sober but impactful packaging, which does not leave you indifferent. The box that contains the OneOdio A10 Hybrid ANC is rigid and characterized by a total black that makes it extremely elegant, embellished with silver writing, including the logo.

On the back you will find the specifications and other details regarding the product. Contacts are also reported for customers who need support or to clarify some perplexity. Inside the box there is the real case of the OneOdio A10 Hybrid ANC, characterized by a semi-rigid fabric, also Total black with the logo highlighted thanks to a clean white, which gives the impression of robustness and capacity of cushion any shocks.

The design of the case is sober and pleasant, and it opens and closes with a zipper. Inside you will find the OneOdio branded over-ear headphones, a cable with double 3.5 audio jack, and a USB type C charging cable. The instruction booklet is totally absent, but I suppose it is an oversight in the assembly phase that a lack of the company, therefore pro doubt, absolvo.

As for the OneOdio A10 Hybrid ANC, they come with a contemporary design and at the same time they are solid and designed with resistant materials. The pavilions are large and adjustable, characterized by extremely comfortable bearings, and which do not stress the auricle or overheat it, even after hours of use.

The ear cups are enriched by a series of buttons: on the right ear cup you will find the power button, play button, pause, skip and answer calls, and there is also volume adjustment. On the left pavilion you will find the control for the ANC technology which is activated with a slight pressure.

OneOdio A10 Hybrid ANC: specifications

Although they are present on the back, it is always better to keep an eye on the product specifications, even if only for a practical point of view:

Battery: 800mAh

Quick charge time: 2 hours

Bluetooth range: 10m/33ft

Sensitivity: -42dB +/- 3dB

Impedance: 32Ω +/- 15%

Response frequency: 20Hz – 40Hz

Input Power: 5VDC, 560mA

Usage time (ANC + BT) : 35 hours

Usage time (BT only): 45 hours

Usage time (ANC only): 50 hours (ANC only)

OneOdio A10 Hybrid ANC: listening session and value for money

I conducted several tests to test the OneOdio A10 Hybrid ANC, using them on different devices and listening to different genres of music, movies, videos in general and phone calls. The listening session turned out to be particularly pleasant, without scratches or sound distortions that could ruin the euphonic experience. Personally I find the cable uncomfortable and I prefer bluetooth, but in both cases, the sound has not been affected by the different connection methods to the device in use.

The ANC technology keeps what it promises, namely the cancellation of external noise which benefits listening to your favorite pieces of music, or any video, without being disturbed.

Almost all sounds are well equalized with the spearhead of the bass, which is well balanced and blends perfectly with the mids and highs. The latter however, it should be said that they are the sore point of a product that overall really deserves a lot. In fact, the highs, perhaps penalized by a maximum volume that does not support the performance, get lost in some rare out of tune. The highs are also affected by the ANC technology which compresses the sound.

The OneOdio A10 Hybrid ANC were designed to last, in fact the battery promises 45 hours of battery life which however drops to just over 30 if the ANC technology is activated. If you need a few hours of listening, the 5-minute fast charge will be useful, which guarantees 2 hours of battery life.

All this must also be evaluated with respect to the cost of the OneOdio A10 Hybrid ANC which are budget headphones but which have overall good performance. Practical to use and to take on the go, they are particularly suitable for those who live or work in noisy environments and want a good product without having to make a large investment. You can find them for €77.95 on the dedicated site.