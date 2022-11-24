The OneLove tapes against discrimination are sold out. Recently, at least 10,000 copies have been sent out to the KNVB football association, which is now waiting for new stock.

Spokesperson Jaap Paulsen is pleased that the tapes promoting inclusivity and diversity are temporarily sold out here. “OneLove is an important message: for connection through football and therefore against all forms of discrimination. Good to see this message being embraced so much.”

Yet that is not exactly the case in Qatar, the place where football players who participate in the World Cup play. Football association FIFA has determined that sporting sanctions will follow if team captains wear the band. And so Orange captain Virgil van Dijk also takes office without such a band around his arm.

The Orange fan known as ‘the tit man’ also noticed how sensitive the message behind the band in Qatar is. He recently had to take off not only his tits, but also his OneLove band after attending a competition. See also Weather The high-pressure area will cover Finland for the next few days, with annual heat records likely to be broken throughout the country

Right behind the campaign

The tires are sold here in the Netherlands at cost price by the KNVB. At least 10,000 have been sold recently. Last year, almost three thousand amateur associations already received the tape from the football association. New stock will follow soon. Paulsen: ,,We are still 100 percent behind the Onelove campaign, of which the captain’s armband is part – it is also a teaching program for children and a training program for associations. So we will continue with it. The next action will be in March 2023, around the first international day against racism and discrimination.”

Davy Klaassen is positive about the statement Germany made prior to the game against Japan. The Germans covered their mouths at the team photo in protest because the OneLove captain’s armband should not be worn: