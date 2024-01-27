Onelia Molina opened her heart in an interview with a local media. During the conversation, she addressed various topics related to her participation in the program. 'This is war' and his constant fights with Alejandra Baigorria. Molina pointed out that he does not celebrate Baigorria's absence in the program and stressed that her tranquility does not depend on the presence or absence of others. Additionally, she mentioned that she is not worried about not being invited to the businesswoman's marriage with Said Palao because she “wouldn't go to a place where they don't want her.” What else did the Arequipa model express? Find out in the following note.

YOU CAN SEE: Mario Irivarren shouts his love for Onelia from the rooftops in 'This is war': “I managed to find my peace”

What did Onelia Molina say about Alejandra Baigorria?

Alejandra Baigorria and Onelia Molina They had many differences last year, both models starred in intense disagreements on the popular television show 'This is war' and there were even threats of legal lawsuits by the textile businesswoman due to the constant disputes. However, the couple Mario Irivarren He stated that he now prefers to leave those conflicts behind and focus on what really brings him peace in his daily life.

“My peace of mind does not revolve around one person, but I find it in my daily life, by having my family, friends and all the people who love me,” Molina stated in an interview with Trome.

What did Onelia Molina say about the wedding of Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao?

Another important point that Onelia addressed in the interview was the possibility of attending the wedding of Alejandra Baigorria with Said Palao, which is expected to take place in 2025. The Arequipa model assured that she is not interested in attending the event because of her fights with her 'EEG' partner, but that she would have no problem with her boyfriend, Mario Irivarrencome, especially if we take into consideration that they have been good friends for many years.

“I care little or nothing if he invites me to his wedding. What's more, Mario (Irivarren) can go, I can't forbid him. Besides, I wouldn't go to a place where they don't want me, I'm super calm,” Molina stated.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Alejandra Baigorria marry Said this year in a televised wedding? The businesswoman reveals it

With these statements, Onelia Molina makes it clear that her focus is on staying calm and surrounded by people who bring her positivity, in this way she disassociates herself from past conflicts and demonstrates maturity in her attitude towards life and interpersonal relationships in this new season of 'This is war', in which he will surely encounter the 'Gringa de Gamarra'.

In turn, Alejandra had already joked about the possibility of the model coming to her wedding a few days ago, since she had mentioned that she had no problem inviting her coworkers from 'EEG', but that she was going to be forced to “make a filter” to prevent people you don't like from ending up attending the event.

#Onelia #Molino #confirms #Alejandra #Said39s #wedding #don39t #care #invites