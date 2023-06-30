Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Extraordinary news that they have just confirmed from the Sultana of the North today. The duel that corresponds to the official calendar of the National Student Football Organization (ONEFA) between Sheep from Tec de Monterrey and real tigers on ground US.

During the virtual conference that took place this Thursday, June 29, the first ‘Mexican College Football Showcase’ which includes the celebration of Classic Regal out of the Mexican republic as a way to show the growth of our football in other regions.

The Monterrey teams They will lead the official meeting on September 8 at the nrg stadiumseat of the Houston Texansfranchise of the National Football League (NFL)as part of the celebrations of the 80th and 90th anniversary of the Tecnologico de Monterrey and the Autonomous University of Nuevo Leonrespectively.

In accordance with david garza salazar–rector and executive president of Tec de Monterrey-, carry out the Clásico Regio in houston allows both institutions to advance in the efforts they have built in order to continue promoting and developing the college sport high impact in the country and now abroad.

The sports rivalry between Tec Sheep and real tigersthe top two teams from last season, dates back to 1945. A sport with a great university tradition in Mexico will be screened internationally, with the Classic Regalthanks to the support of the nfl and the Houston Texans“, said.

«In this anniversary year, it is very significant that this sporting event takes place in a stadium of the nfl. This is a source of pride for Monterey and his fans, and an opportunity to share with the community in Texas and the graduates who live there, the experience of Classic Regal; It will also provide students from both squads with international sports exposure,” he added. david garza salazar.

Internalization aims to promote abroad, mainly in the USAto prominent players who have positioned themselves in the League first level nfl. With the ‘Mexican College Football Showcase‘ The ties and links between the sister cities of houston and Montereyas well as the universities participating in this sporting event.