Despite not counting on the popularity of other similar services, Microsoft has been making OneDrive, its cloud storage service, a very interesting option. And, like what happens with Google Drive and G-Suite, the integration between OneDrive and Office Online make Microsoft’s online platform in its entry version a comprehensive solution, both for private users and for independent professionals and SMEs. .

Until July of last year, yes, there was a limitation on the maximum size of the files that could be uploaded to OneDrive, and that in no case could they exceed 15 gigabytes. However, and along with other changes that we already talked about at the time, at that time there was a first increase in this sense, because at that time an important jump was made to 100 gigs, a size with which this limitation was no longer a problem for the vast majority.

However, and it should be understood that at the request of users of the service, Microsoft has decided to increase the maximum size of the files that can be uploaded to OneDrive, setting the new maximum limit at no less than 250 gigabytes. An increase that, yes, will only be able to take advantage of those users who have contracted higher capacities, such as the terabyte included in Microsoft 365 Personal and Microsoft 365 Family.

With this increase, what in addition to OneDrive it also applies to Microsoft Teams and SharePointIt is understood that even professional uses with large files, such as large data sets or videos in 4K and 8K resolutions, are fully covered, and therefore no more news in this regard can be expected for quite some time. However, we are still a long way from reaching the limit set by NTFS in its current implementation, that is, around 17.59 terabytes.

Yes, it is surprising, looking back, to think that not so long ago Gmail debuted, an email service via the web that could only be accessed by invitation, and whose main feature was to offer no less than a gigabyte of storage capacity. Many, at that time, thought that we would not fill that mailbox in our lives … time has shown us that we were wrong. Now services like OneDrive start from a free 5 gigabyte account, while others like Amazon Prime, and until June also Google Photos, offer unlimited capacity for the backup of photos.

This increase in the maximum size of files uploaded to OneDrive will begin to apply at the end of this same month of January.

