Montevideo (AFP)

Former Uruguayan midfielder Fabian O’Neill, once described by former French star Zinedine Zidane as the “most talented player” he had ever seen, has died after a long battle with alcoholism at the age of 49.

And the Uruguayan club Nacional, in whose ranks O’Neal played, wrote on Twitter, “Farewell to the magician,” after his death due to chronic liver cirrhosis in Montevideo Hospital, where he was rushed Saturday, suffering from bleeding.

“The most talented player I’ve ever seen,” Zidane, the 1998 World Cup winner, described to his Juventus teammate, O’Neill. After making his debut with Nacional at the age of 18 in 1992, O’Neil moved to Italy’s Cagliari three years later.

In 2000, he moved to Juventus, but after playing with the Turin giants for only one season, he moved to Perugia, then returned to Nacional before retiring in 2003. O’Neill won 19 caps for Uruguay and scored two goals.

He was part of the squad that was eliminated in the first round of the World Cup in South Korea and Japan in 2002, although he did not participate in any of the matches due to injury.