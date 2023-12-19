The Public Prosecution Service is demanding a prison sentence of one year against 20-year-old Amsterdam resident Mohamed F. for a failed robbery of footballer Dusan Tadic at the end of July last year. F. denies all involvement. “I have nothing to do with it,” the rapper said in court in Amsterdam on Tuesday.
