The coronavirus pandemic is also one year old in the Real Madrid. 365 days ago the positive was known Trey Thompkins, player of the basketball section. It was the first in a club member. The disease was unstoppable and soon after the confinement began, causing the suspension of the different competitions. Since then, many things have changed in the entity, which has been forced to adapt in the best possible way to this complicated situation to avoid the maximum possible setbacks.

Economy

Without a doubt, it is in this section where the impact of the pandemic has been most noticeable. The club has seen its economy come to a halt, losing much of its usual income. The closure of the Bernabéu with boxes included, the collapse of advertising agreements or the fall in the sale of merchandising, among other things, have seriously weakened the club’s treasury, which it recognized 91 million in losses and a budget cut of 300 million. The positive is that the accounts were quite healthy before the coronavirus spread around the world, so the board expects a recovery in two or three years.

Santiago Bernabeu

One of the few positive aspects (perhaps the only one) that the arrival of the pandemic has meant for Real Madrid is the acceleration in the construction of the New Bernabéu. The club is going to spend almost 800 million euros to renovate the white sanctuary to turn it into one of the most modern stadiums in the world. The work, which began in June 2019, was scheduled to last four years, until the summer of 2023. However, the absence of the public has allowed the team to play its games at the Valdebebas Sports City, which, in its opinion, Once, it has allowed the works to catch up to cruising speed. It is expected that can be settled at least six months before the expected date, at the end of 2022, and the public could begin to return next September.

Valdebebas

The Sport City it has established itself as the white club’s bunker. Security measures have been multiplied to prevent outbreaks in the different sections and categories of Factory. For the first team, it is still an advantage to be able to concentrate in the same place where they later play the match. Thus, the first encounters in the Alfredo Di Stéfano they were really very positive: they had seven victories in a row. However, this season the winning streak has been twisted and the advantage no longer seems to be so much: he already has three defeats in the league.

Coronavirus league

Playing at Di Stéfano, Madrid won one of the most unusual and difficult leagues in its history. In a different context due to the pandemic, without an audience in the stadiums and after confinement, the team was forced to overcome the two-point advantage that the team had. FC Barcelona to get ahead. Not only did he succeed, but he also showed impeccable consistency (10 wins and a draw) that allowed him to lift his 34th League on the penultimate day. In that streak, the scoring balance was 21 in favor and only six against. He did not have the same fate in Champions, being unable to come back before him Manchester City at Etihad and being eliminated in the round of 16.

Template

Closely related to the economic section, Madrid have had to make adjustments to their squads to cope with the pandemic in the best possible way. Important exits have been made, such as the transfer of Bale (to save his token of 28 million) or the sales of Achraf (40 million) and Reguilón (30). On the other hand, there have been no additions to either the football or basketball sections. The idea of ​​the directive is to live a year of transition without making great expenses, thinking about playing the storm, and considering signings in the next one. That’s where name like appear Haaland or Mbappe, which will force the club to make significant investments.