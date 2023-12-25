At seven in the afternoon on Christmas Eve 2022, a bus from the Monbús company left the Lugo bus station to arrive in Vigo about three hours later. It was one of the rainiest nights of the year and their last stop ended up being the bed of the Lérez River, about 56 kilometers from reaching their destination. Only the driver and one of the eight passengers managed to survive the accident, the worst recorded in Galicia since 1987. A year later, the judicial process revolves around the responsibility of the driver and the compensation that the sentence will establish. According to reports from the Civil Traffic Guard, the driver exceeded the limit of 80 kilometers per hour in the area of ​​the accident, which entails a fine for a minor offense. The fact that the seven victims were not wearing the seat belt and the two survivors were wearing them will be the substance of the matter in the trial in which the amounts that those affected will be able to claim from the insurance company will be determined.

The investigation of the case has been slower than expected because the tachograph recovered by the Civil Guard divers the day they lifted the bus from the river bed has not given the expected results. The damage caused to the device after spending four days underwater has not made it possible to determine the actual speed at which the vehicle was traveling at the time of the accident. No data was received at the passenger company's headquarters either, as the bus's positioning signal was lost, probably due to electrical failures in the control panel, anomalies that were noticed by the driver seconds before falling into the Lérez.

Traffic accident experts have analyzed the remains of the bus – 12 tons of scrap iron and bodywork – and have carried out a simulation to reconstruct the accident. They have determined the speed by finding the average of the previous four days in which the bus made that same trip. Thus, the opinion concludes that he was traveling at about 90 kilometers per hour and, therefore, exceeded the speed limit of 80 when entering the Pedre bridge, located in the town hall of Cercedo-Cotobade (Pontevedra). However, the driver himself and the passenger who survived stated that the speed was normal and that the incessant rain accumulated on the road, the lightning and the poor visibility caused the bus to make aquaplaning and rushed over the bridge.

Based on the extensive expert report of the Civil Guard and the statement of the person under investigation, the Pontevedra Prosecutor's Office considers that the driver could have been more cautious, since he was traveling on a stretch with a high accident rate due to the pools of water that form. on the viaduct due to the drainage problems of the asphalt, but he does not appreciate the commission of a serious crime but rather a less serious recklessness. Although there is still no indictment, Carlos Monzón, 63, faces a sentence of 3 to 18 months of fine and disqualification from driving, according to judicial sources.

The lawyers consulted, who represent the majority of the 40 family members appearing in this judicial proceeding, agree that the driver's responsibility has no criminal implications, as he did not have a positive alcohol test nor was there any other serious negligence that would have been a trigger. of the accident. However, the lawyers regret that the payment of compensation for compulsory accident insurance has not been expedited. These compensations do have to be resolved outside the court, unlike the amounts for civil liability, which the court will establish in the ruling.

The fact that the deceased passengers were not wearing their seat belts at the time of impact and were swept downstream by the current could suggest the concurrence of blame in this accident, as the insurance company considered that this factor contributed to the harmful outcome of the accident. fatal accident. This would mean that the victims would lose between 25% and 75% of the compensation, depending on each case. “This would open another forum for debate that we would fight even through civil means,” advances lawyer Alejandro Vega.

The worst accident in 44 years

Around 9:20 p.m. on Christmas Eve last year, a call from an individual informed 112 that he had just crossed the Pedre bridge and had seen a hole in the railing and guardrail about 20 meters long. Being a dark night and in full storm, the man could not see the river bed or hear anything due to the loud roar produced by its abundant flow.

Despite the unknown of what happened, the emergency services activated the protocols, mobilizing Civil Protection personnel, the Deza and Pontevedra firefighters, the Civil Guard and the maintenance team of the Ministry of Public Works. Almost at the same time, the device received a communication from the only passenger who survived the accident. María del Rosario González, 49, resident in Ponteareas, called from the driver's cell phone. She reported the tragedy and asked for help because the situation was critical and the bus, with its windows broken by the impact, was beginning to fill with water.

The bus had fallen from a height of 29 meters and was stranded among the stones. Three days later, at the Montecelo hospital in Pontevedra where she was admitted for several days for multiple traumas, the woman was the first to tell the Civil Guard what the accident was like. In a brief statement, the survivor reported that she was in a seat located right behind the driver with whom she was speaking. “Suddenly, the driver shouted 'I can't control it, I can't control it!' I asked him 'what's wrong?' and she swerved a few times. The bus moved from one side to the other until it fell into the river,” the Judicial Police report states.

In the midst of desolation and panic, the woman explained that the driver gave her his cell phone so she could call 112. They were both inside the bus for approximately an hour, waiting for the emergency services to appear to rescue them. At that moment, the water was already reaching the roof of the bodywork, according to the testimony of one of the officers who attended the first aid checkpoint.

María del Rosario González was heading to Vigo to spend Christmas with her son in the company of a friend, Mari Luz Álvarez, 47 years old, resident in Lugo, and who got off at the Monterroso stop (Lugo). She was the seventh fatality and the last rescued from the accident. Her body appeared two days later downriver and was not on the passenger list.

On December 29, when he left the Clinical Hospital of Santiago where he received medical attention, the bus driver went to the Traffic Subsector of the Civil Guard where he made an initial statement. According to the report, Monzón reported that he was going at a speed of 70 kilometers per hour (the limit is 80) and that he lost control of the vehicle when he found a bag of water and aquaplaning, so he noticed that the rear wheels locked. Furthermore, Monzón stressed that, at that time, three warning lights on the board came on and then the bus fell into the river without him being able to avoid it.

