The night of August 20, 2023, when the women’s soccer team won the World Cup in the Sydney final against England, deserves to be remembered as the moment that forever launched Spanish women’s soccer, the night when the footballers went from ostracism to success and placed themselves in their own right at the center of the national and international sporting stage. That victory was followed in February by winning the Nations League and qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where they came close to winning a bronze medal. The women’s team has entered the elite of professional soccer in the last year. Also in lower categories, where the under-20, under-19 and under-17 teams continue to reap triumphs in European and world competitions.

But that night, more things changed. Months before the game in Australia, 15 players from the national team refused to be called up until certain practices were reversed. The situation exploded after the president of the Federation, Luis Rubiales, kissed Jennifer Hermoso without consent during the victory celebrations. Rubiales was forced to resign from his post and is being prosecuted for assault and alleged coercion of the player – the trial is scheduled for February 2025. The coach, Jorge Vilda, was also arrested, accused of coercion and whose training methods were questioned by the players. Rubiales’ successor, Pedro Rocha, was disqualified in July by the Administrative Court of Sport for abuse of authority. The Federation is therefore still in an interim situation. Sydney was the beginning of a serious scrutiny of the internal functioning of the Federation.

The solidarity with Hermoso and the worldwide repercussion of the scandal also launched a Spanish version of Me Too. The female footballers said enough to the abuse of power, and this cry was supported by the whole of society. It served to make the RFEF start treating these players as professionals and respecting their space in football.

In terms of sporting matters, the achievements of the women’s team serve as a reference for the new generations, who are increasingly playing football. This season has marked a milestone in registrations, with 107,853 licences compared to 39,023 just over a decade ago, and the creation of women’s teams in clubs is spreading. Respect for football played by women has grown, and players no longer have to put up with the discrimination and ridicule they received years ago for playing it. Although the situation is better today than yesterday, the conditions and level of competition mean that many professional footballers prefer to play in foreign teams. There is still a long way to go, but the players of this football team are the ones who have opened a path, not only in sport, but in society, which we became aware of a year ago.