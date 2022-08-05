When the best footballer of all time leaves the team where he has spent his entire career, it is normal to see a considerable drop in it. Leo is football, Leo is a goal, Leo is mastery of space/time, Leo is vision, Leo is competitiveness, Leo is smell, Leo is the best.
Going from having a player who takes the chestnuts out of the fire every day, to not having him, added to the fact that you have a team that is beginning to go downhill and without brakes, is always an arduous task both for the club’s board, and for the coach.
A year ago, in the first half of the 2020/21 season, Leo Messi had played 23 games with Barça (2,120 minutes) in which he had contributed 16 goals and 6 assists; of them, 3 goals and 2 assists in the Champions League group stage.
Just released in 2022, the balance of the Argentine in the first section of the 2021/22 academic year is 16 games played with him PSG (1,315 minutes) in which he has achieved 6 goals and 5 assists (1 goal and 5 assists in Ligue 1).
If we analyze the numbers, Messi has not done half as well in Paris, adapting to a new League requires time, but it is not something that is required of the Argentine either, he had all the time in the world to get ready. That is one of the differences, Barcelona needed immediate performance, Leo did not.
If we take the situation of Barcelona in January 2021 and in January 2022 it seems that we are talking about two different teams, it is difficult to believe that they are the numbers of the same team. In the league In January 2021, they were third, 11 points behind the leader, Atlético de Madrid. In January 2022, they were sixth, 17 points behind Real Madrid.
In the Spanish Super Cup in January 2021 he had lost the final against Athletic Club, in January 2022 he had lost in the semifinals against Real Madrid despite playing a good game. And in the Copa del Rey At that time they were still alive as in the previous season, but their rival was Athletic Club, which left them out at the first opportunity.
The Champions has been the differential fact. From being with Koeman preparing the Champions League round of 16 against PSG to preparing Xavi for the Europa League round of 32 match against Napoli. They are two good rivals, but there is no color between one competition and another.
One of the things that has made Barcelona not finish working has been the goal. Football is a goal, and with Ansu Fati injured if you add the departures of Leo Messi and Antoine Griezmann, it is very difficult to try to have a good season with a team that needs a reconstruction from top to bottom. This coming season it will be possible to really judge Barcelona and Xavi. Excuses no longer serve in Can Barca.
#year #Messis #goodbye #Barcelonas #season #Argentine
