A one-year-old boy is said to have crossed the Mediterranean without relatives (symbolic picture). © picture alliance / dpa / AP | Olmo Calvo

500 people came to Lampedusa across the Mediterranean in the last few days. Apparently among them a child about 12 months old, unaccompanied.

Rome – A boy about one year old is said to have managed to escape across the Mediterranean without parents or other relatives. “He crossed the Mediterranean before he even learned to walk,” wrote the Italian newspaper La Repubblica about the boy. “He withstood the waves alone … too young to reveal his name and his story”.

According to the newspaper, the boy is one of a good 500 migrants who have arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa in the past few days. The child was discovered on a boat in which otherwise 70 men were sitting. Its age is estimated to be around 12 months.

Parents asked passengers to take the boy safely across the sea

His passengers had apparently been asked by the parents to bring the child safely across the Mediterranean to Europe. The parents themselves may have been prevented from crossing, wrote La Repubblica.

Attempts by people to get to Europe from Libya or Tunisia by sea have increased significantly this year. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), around 1,340 people have died in the dangerous escape across the central Mediterranean since the beginning of the year.

Doctors Without Borders describes the fate of a refugee who has lost his mother

Meanwhile, the aid organization Doctors Without Borders described the fate of a 14-year-old boat refugee whose mother died in a rescue operation off Lampedusa. “She was on a boat with 25 other people, including her son who saw her drown,” said the organization on Twitter.

And added: “Another avoidable loss on Europe’s doorstep, another life lost through irresponsible migration policies”. (dpa / kat)