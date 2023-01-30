There are many cases of abuse of minors that have been made known on social networks and have outraged thousands of users in Latin America. One of the most recent, which took place in La Plata, Argentina, was about a young woman who hit her son with such force that he lost three teeth.

The facts were revealed through a video published by the journalist Diego Aramayo on his Twitter account., in which the aggressor can be seen eating next to the almost two-year-old boy, who is crying. What caused consternation in the clip was that, seconds later, you can see how he ruthlessly and aggressively slaps him to silence him.

“Cut it off. You make me get out (angry), shut the fuck up”, he yells loudly. Later, she picks him up to wash his face, which had been bloody from the blow, in the laundry room of her house.

The reaction of her friend, who was recording what happened, was as expected. She yelled at him not to hit the little boy that way: “You knocked his tooth out, ‘boluda’.” Despite the recrimination, the mother assures that it still “grows back” because it is a milk tooth; to which her partner replies that this does not erase the trauma of the abuse that remains in the child.

#LaPlata SENSITIVE IMAGES The video of the young woman brutally beating her 1-year-old son in Romero went viral on social networks.

In the beating she lost three teeth and a friend scolded her: “they will grow back,” she replies

The local newspaper ‘El Editor Platense’ reported that although the 17-year-old woman was deprived of her liberty at the time and was charged with personal injuries, she is currently free.

“Justice has 180 days to analyze the situation. Although there are relatives interested in taking care of the child, it seems appropriate with the team to analyze the feasibility of all family members before reporting a position to the Family Court No. 1 of La Plata”, indicated the local Police to the portal ‘0223’.

The same outlet reported that this was not the first case of domestic violence for which the woman in the video was being investigated, since the baby’s paternal grandmother assured that she was violent towards her son, which is why he would have distanced himself from the minor. . In fact, the woman had reported him to the Directorate for Children and Adolescents of La Plata, because “the man had taken him from his house without permission.”

The one-year-old and nine-month-old boy had blows to the mouth, swollen lips, and a scratch on his arm.. At this moment he is safe, as indicated by the authorities to the Argentine media: “The baby was left in a shelter home out of danger. Legal medical rationing was carried out and he was referred to a pediatric dentist”.

