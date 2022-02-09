Mazatlan.- A couple and their baby were affected in their assets when registering the house fire located on the corner of Lázaro Cárdenas avenue and Las Huertas street, in the Valle de Urías neighborhood, in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

The infant less than one year old was reviewed by Red Cross paramedics, since he was exposed to carbon monoxide inhalation that was generated during the accident. He was transferred in the custody of his parents to a hospital.to undergo a medical check-up.

In the living room located on the first floor, it was observed that the fire damaged the electrical wiring, a refrigerator, several plastic chairs, household items and a motorcycle.

Data obtained at the scene indicate that the report was generated at approximately 8:40 p.m. Elements of Veteran Firefighters and Mazatlan Firefighters were deployed in their machines to the indicated site, followed by an ambulance dispatched by the Red Cross operator.

When the rescuers arrived, the fire had already caused damage to material goods. The residents managed to get to safety.

Firefighters coordinated to put out the threat and then ventilated the room. It was allegedly a short in the electrical system that triggered the fire and caused a family to spend the night in a hospital awaiting his death. baby.