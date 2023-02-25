The war in Ukraine has also significantly changed Dutch politics and its position on the international stage in the past year. For example, the Netherlands is suddenly at the forefront when it comes to military and political support for Ukraine. Even former pacifists are now talking about supplying Leopard tanks and F-16s to assist Ukraine in combat.

In this episode of Hague Affairs we take stock a year after the start of the war. You will hear from foreign affairs chief Stéphane Alonso and editor Steven Derix how the Dutch attitude to the war has developed in the past year. How has the Russian invasion affected domestic politics, especially defense and foreign policy? And how has the position of the Netherlands in the world changed in a year?

