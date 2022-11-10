The most humanistic government in the modern and contemporary history of Sinaloa has completed one year. We’ve talked about this and the data is beginning to emerge. The fourth transformation is consolidated in Sinaloa and is leaving its mark on public life.

It is precisely that humanist approach of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya that drives him to govern and report in the way he does. For example, in terms of security, an extremely sensitive issue and also with serious problems in perception, above all, the president has entered it head-on.

This first year announced 75% fewer intentional homicides. Femicides have decreased by 70%. #Not one less. Both high-impact crimes that, if only one were the case, hurt us all. Recognizing the decrease in the figure should also be sensible on the part of those of us who are aware of the exercise of government. The challenge in terms of insecurity is in two areas. The first is the fight against impunity, the second is the perception of insecurity in which society apparently lives. In this negative perception, with those numbers down, we have all failed; government, media and society.

The mere creation of an undersecretary of Human Rights integrated to the General Secretariat of the Government is one more example of my reiterated humanistic spirit of the current government. From there, the citizen attention entities have been coordinated in matters of defense, protection and attention to the rights of hundreds of families in Sinaloa.

The state’s investment in welfare issues is remarkable. His good relationship with President López Obrador has achieved universal support for people with disabilities, fishermen and the vulnerable population. People at the center of government policies. Support, direct to the hands of those who need it most.

One year after the first clearly left-wing administration in Sinaloa, the balance is overwhelmingly positive. In the section on combating corruption, and linking an austere government, it must be said: the Moches are over. Also the excesses in the expenses in equipment and cellular plans, travel expenses and vehicles.

The commitment of the government headed by Rocha Moya is to continue providing legal certainty, encouraging productive development and attracting investors, which has positioned the state of Sinaloa as one of the three entities with the largest foreign investment in all of Mexico.

Proof of the government actions of President Rubén Rocha, is the allocation of 7 thousand 306 million pesos more than in 2022; for the new budget for 2023 that adds up to a total of 57.9 billion pesos. It is also worth noting that branch 33 has an increase of 4.7% compared to this 2022.

The exercise through La Semanera, it has been commented, is positive. From there, Dr. Rocha Moya sets the government agenda, resolves, attends, orders. He is frontal with the media, the same deals with uncomfortable topics. He doesn’t shy away, he explains. He informs, he clarifies. He does not justify, nor does he deny reality, but he contrasts it with the facts.

We have said it in previous installments, Sinaloa has done well and is going to do well. The aforementioned budget increase in these times is proof of this. Surely the expense will be focused on solving the needs of Sinaloan families.

Honor, honor!

By the way, yesterday the Miguel Alemán Valdés AC Foundation awarded the XXXII Tourism Excellence Award to the Sinaloan businessman Ernesto Coppel Kelly. Undoubtedly, a distinction of this level pays for the sector and more for Sinaloa.

In the speech of those who awarded the Mazatlan, they highlighted the trajectory of the leader of the Pueblo Bonito Group. It was interesting to see the substitute senator for Sinaloa Heriberto Galindo and the Executive President of the Business Summit, Alfonso García Cacho.

The Shark Tank shark, Ernesto Coppel Kelly, 75 years old, thanked those present and the Miguel Alemán Foundation for this recognition, stressing that we must trust the country so that it does not lose its course.