The four-day work week celebrated its first year of life in Belgium with more pain than glory: Only between 0.5% and 1% of workers have adopted it, according to the calculations of several organizations, although it has also facilitated the conciliation between personal and professional life in certain companies.

The measure has not implied a reduction in the working day, which in Belgium is 38 hours a week, but has created a legal framework that allows them to be compacted into four days, instead of five, and thus gain one more day of rest. In this way, it is possible to maintain the same salary.

Those who take advantage of this new system accept that their daily work day lasts up to nine and a half hours, something that represents “quite a challenge” for the young economist Davy Serneels, who was one of the first in his company to switch to the four-day week, shortly after it came into force, in November 2022.

He believed that after adopting a four-year-old boy, this would fit better with his new fatherhood andalthough in an interview with Efe he admits some difficulties in “fitting five days' work into four,” He sees the glass half full and considers that he has gained quality of life.

“It was difficult for me to start from scratch with the family after my work hours, I needed to change and I decided to experiment with this”explains Serneels, who works in Antwerp as a product manager at the human resources company SD Worx.

He decided that his additional rest would always be on Wednesday, because that day in Belgium the schools have an intensive day, and the children leave class at lunchtime, so that in the morning he can manage his own company and in the afternoon be with his son.

In your particular case, has seen more benefits than drawbacks in the four-day week promoted by the Governmentbut the truth is that the vast majority of Belgians have turned their backs on this model.

Its followers range between 0.5% and 1% of all assigned workers. to three of the country's main social secretariats (Securex, Acerta Consult and Attentia), according to the French-speaking Belgian radio and television channel RTBF.

These secretariats are entities dedicated to accounting that in Belgium act as a bridge between private companies and public Social Security, and whose databases, in the absence of a large registry prepared by the Administrationserve today to give the first clues to the implementation of the four-day week.



For the Belgian unions, the model does not satisfy their demands either and they demand a system based on the maxim of 'work less, get paid the same'.



The majority union FGTB wants to universalize the four-day week, but with 32 working hours – and not the current 38s-, which would be equivalent to working eight hours a day, maintaining the same salary.

On the other hand, Davy Seernels is more skeptical: “If everyone worked four days but I would earn the same as when you work five, I think the world would be a beautiful place, but would it work?”

Her company's head of personnel, Ellen Claes, believes that companies would need a lot of planning to be able to guarantee activity with a universal four-day week.

At the moment, almost 100 of the 2,200 employees that SD Worx has in Belgium have already taken advantage of the current optional model.a high percentage that Claes attributes to the fact that “it is easier to implement the four-day week in an office environment”, as is the case of this human resources company, rather than in other sectors such as agriculture or industry.

In an interview with Efe, he details the conditions he imposes on his company's workers who want to compress the week into four days: “The first is, of course, the well-being of the employee himself. Working almost ten hours a day is a lot… “Is he going to do well, is he going to be able to concentrate?” he points out.

The second condition is that it does not alter the service to the company's clients, so that they always have someone who can assist them, and the third requirement is that the change works for the entire team and the overall planning of the workforce. If all this is fulfilled, they give way for the four-day week.

“What you get in return is a happier employee (…) we have not noticed any decrease in productivity,” notes Claes.

