A year later, the residential complex set on fire in the Campanar neighborhood From Valencia no longer emanates that intense burnt smell that the wind extracted from its interior for months. The naked concrete skeleton that rises on a roundabout is … Now covered with canvases, a sign that there is still working to have life again where ten people found death that fateful afternoon of the February 22, 2024.

Survivors try to turn page and move on dealing with the psychological sequelae of the worst fire in the history of the capital of Turia. But in the endless struggle between ‘misfortunes they never come alone’ and ‘God does not punish twice’, sadly does not always win the second.

Javier and Inga They know well about it. This young marriage that saw his house caught fire, also lost his business during the catastrophic Dana of October 29 that swept the province. “We have had a hard time seeing that it is one behind the other, although now we are somewhat more animated,” Javier confesses to ABC in front of the two burned blocks, with 138 homes, Rafael Alberti street.

No one from the family was at home when hell unleashed. His mother, who lives in front, warned them that the flames, in a few minutes, had reached what his home was. Inga “caught” his two children at school. He will never forget how he cried the older because “I wanted to go a little while to play the park.” That crying saved them. “I was calm at the beginning because I thought that since it was a single plant and being the two -minute fire holder would be solved quickly,” he says. But he was wrong.

Several weeks spent their mother -in -law and then moved to the floors provided by the Valencia City Council to those affected, who continue to receive aid from the Generalitat and have had to negotiate with the moratorium banks for their mortgages.

This family also tries to recover to the hard blow that the flood attached to them, which destroyed Fair’s attractions business He has at the Alfafar MN4 shopping center, still closed. «He didn’t catch me there as a miracle. We were celebrating Inga’s birthday and as they had given so much rain I told my employee not to open. I tried to go when we returned home and started watching the images on television, but it was too late and we couldn’t leave, ”Javier recalls.

“Now we have returned to Campanar, to a rented apartment, until we can return here,” he explains, pointing to the wrecked building. «We do not know what feelings we will have when the time comes, but we want. We are counting the days to return home», Adds Inga.

Figurations of the new appearance of the wrecked building in Valencia



Archeha





In the Des -Socomb Phase, which is over, one thousand tons of waste have been removed. They are confident that the deadlines for rehabilitation are fulfilled: «They want to start the works in July and end up in January 2027». In fact, they hope to have the Archeha studio project ready in a month and they are already receiving construction offers that want to carry out rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, says Enrique Salvador, president of the Association of Owners affected by the Fire of Campanar (APRICAM), negotiate with the insurers the total number of compensation, which will be around 20 million euros. “The New facade It will be covered with ceramic materials and will be one of the safest buildings in anti -capital matters, ”says Salvador.

Slow instruction

The judicial investigation is still open and the victims complain about the “superficiality” with which the Court of Instruction number 9 of Valencia is carrying out the process, No accused and with a slow drip of witnesses called to declare. They demand answers that, 365 days later, nobody has given them.

The accidental origin of the fire is, after five in the afternoon, in the fridge of the house 86 of the eighth floor of the Torre Alta. However, “most victims occurred in the second block,” the lowest, hours later. A refrigerant gas leak – symbol – combined with a spark of the device, or even static electricity itself, would have been sufficient to start the flames while the tenant was not at home.

The lawyer Ignacio Grauwhich represents the families of seven of the deceased people, explains that they have requested – without success – that a more detailed analysis of the referencer of the refrigerator with the engineers of the manufacturer is carried out before such an “extraordinary.” The floods of October destroyed some of the evidence of the case that were stored in a deposit of the court, but are permitted and photographed to be able to work on them.

Grau points out that, despite the explanations given by firefighters in judicial headquarters, there is no written protocol that recommends that people stay in their homes before a fire of this magnitude. «Those who disobeyed them were saved. It is a lifetime mantra that should have changed following the tragedy of the Grenfell Tower»From London, turned into a deadly trap for 72 people in 2017.

Image of the Fire of the Campanar building taken on the afternoon of February 22, 2024



Mikel Ponce





“There were failures”asserts. The first mechanical car that arrived at the scene of the incident did not work. Nor did the transmission of information among the firefighters themselves. When those who were trapped in the fire were rescued and moved to the hospital, he argues, “the confinement was lost and had to start from scratch.”

But there is another front that worries even more. «I have asked to testify everything related to the manufacture, distribution, marketing or replacement of facade materials to tell us why they did not warn their clients to withdraw them if they knew they were not igniphed. If I sell a medication, I discover that it is not so safe and I shut up, what would we be talking about? ”The penalist is questioned.

In danger buildings

In that sense, today it is unknown, for sure, how many buildings such as Campanar -finished in 2008 with the most lax regulations in 1996– They present risks that were not contemplated at the time. There is no official registration at the national level, beyond the decisions that some communities of owners have made on their own.

In this case, the fire spread through the camera that remained between the facade and the aluminum panels that covered it. The fall of the flammable material inside the plaques -Poliethylene- and the strong span of west winds – up to 60 kilometers per hour – accelerated it. In an hour, the two buildings connected by the same staircase became an uncontrolled pyre. With the Technical Building Code (CTE), the ventilated facades must be compartmentalized to avoid that ‘Chimney effect’.

«We cannot allow a hospital to have a Fuel facade and there are »in Spain, says Andrés Pedreira, director of the Observatory of New Fire Risks. «People have the right to know the level of risk to which they are subjected. That analysis has not been done, ”he laments.

The entity has delivered its manifesto to groups of the Congress of Deputies to promote legal changes. Among others, they propose that the CTE considers a large building to those of more than 18 meters – in front of the current 28 – and requires that the entire facade is built with non -combustible materials, as well as more measures to limit the propagation of the flames .