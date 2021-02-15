Why did scientists go to work on the pandemic in January 2020? At that time, neither the governments nor ordinary citizens were aware of what was coming our way. Another local epidemic in China, we told ourselves, like the 2002 SARS and the various avian flu viruses that had alerted the World Health Organization (WHO), but that in the end were little left outside Asia and not They came to cause hair-raising catastrophes …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS