Election political polls today 3 October 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – First signs of discontent with the Meloni government. This is what emerges from the investigation carried out by Termometro Politico for the La7 broadcast “Coffee Break”.

According to 55.2 percent of those interviewed so far, the executive’s activity has been “worse than expected”. 33.2 percent rate the government’s performance as “exactly as expected” and only 9.9 percent as “better than expected”.

The opinion on the Prime Minister was also negative. In fact, 45.7 percent say they have “no confidence at all” in the figure of Giorgia Meloni, while 12.4 percent have “little” confidence, for a total of 58.1 percent of negative opinions. The positive ones are instead at 41.6 percent, divided between 25.4 percent who say they have “a lot” of trust in the leader of the Brothers of Italy and 16.2 percent who have “enough” confidence.

The 4,938 euro bail for asylum seekers who want to avoid detention in a detention center for repatriation was also rejected. 43.7 percent consider it a “wrong” measure because in this way the State would not behave “very differently from a smuggler”. 17.6 percent instead consider it wrong because “all immigrants should be in the CPR”. Only 35.6 percent agree with the provision: 22.9 percent think that the bail is fair because a migrant should demonstrate that they “have the means to support themselves”, 12.7 percent because migrants should contribute at least part of the cost incurred by the State to manage immigration.

HOW SURVEYS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.