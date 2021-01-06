new Delhi: The incident in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on the evening of 5 January 2020 is fresh in everyone’s mind. That day some masked goons entered the university campus and attacked the students. These people, who came with stones, rods, sticks and sticks, vandalized the hostels and also beat up the students. During this period, many other students, including Student Union President Ishi Ghosh, were injured and also suffered a lot of injuries. This incident has now been completed for a year, but justice is still to be found. The Delhi Police started an investigation in this matter.

However, even after one year of JNU violence, no arrest has been made in this case yet. Apart from this, charge sheet has also not been filed in this case so far. In this case, neither the people of the campus know what is being investigated nor any concrete information is being given by the police. According to the information, internal investigation of the university has also been stopped. Sources say that 15 suspects were identified by the Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police Crime Branch in this case. However, the investigation has stalled due to the applicable lockdown due to Corona virus and all the students returning to their homes.

What was the matter?

In fact, the JNU administration had decided to start online registration from 1 January 2020. However, some organizations of the left party were opposing the registration. The protest was going on since October 2019, when there was a continuous protest in JNU about the fee hike. In such a situation, the left party students did not want anyone to register. These included All India Students’ Federation, All India Students Association, Students’ Front of India and Democratic Students’ Federation.

On the afternoon of January 3, students of these four organizations vandalized the server room, protesting. This was the server room where students had to register themselves. The security guards were also beaten up by these students during the protest. The server was stopped there. Regarding the incident, the police said that once the server is shut down, it takes a long time to restart, but after two hours of hard work, the JNU administration resumed the server. Also, a complaint of sabotage was lodged with the Delhi Police in the server room. In this case, the police started the investigation by registering a case against eight people.

Major incident occurred on 5 January 2020

However, the matter did not settle here. After this, at around 12 in the morning of January 5, 2020, four students of JNU were assaulted. These students wanted to register themselves. Students of left organizations were beaten up. When the security guards tried to save these students, they were also assaulted. On this day, at around 4 in the afternoon, students of the four student organizations suddenly attacked the Periyar Hostel. Vandalized hostels and beat up students. During this time some people had their faces covered with masks. A case was also registered with the police regarding this. In this case also the police registered an FIR and started investigation.

Students and teachers called a meeting after the afternoon incident. This meeting, which is going on at Tea Point near Sabarmati Hostel, was suddenly attacked by a masked mob armed with sticks and sticks. After this, the masked Sabarmati entered inside the hostel and vandalized the hostel rooms. At the same time, the police investigation found that the attacking mob had information about which room to go and vandalize.

Information about this case was also given to the police and a case was registered. Police investigation revealed that on the day of violence in JNU, a WhatsApp group was formed at around 5:30 pm. Its name was Unity Against Left. There were about 60 people involved in this group. Police said that many people involved in JNU violence were also associated with this WhatsApp group. However, even after a year has passed, justice has not been found in this case and investigation is being done.

Also read:

Delhi riots: JNU alumnus Natasha questions police action, know

Preparation of balance of ideologies with the statue of Vivekananda in JNU’s ‘Lal Durg’!