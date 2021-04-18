A few days ago, it was 365 days since Call of Duty Warzone was launched, the free Call of Duty game that took us to exciting battles across a huge map the first time the saga entered the world. land of free games for console and the most requested Battle Royale mode.

We have already one year of Call of Duty Warzone and we have to look at the past to see what has been done wrong, in what areas it has been embroidered and above all, what the future may hold for us. After a year of existence, it’s time to review the highlights that Call of Duty Warzone has left us, which is not little.

One year of Call of Duty Warzone

One of the biggest challenges in Call of Duty Warzone is living with the annual installment, which also adds its own story and universe. We can make it clear that Warzone has known how to coexist, first with Modern Warfare, and currently with Cold War, offering something that any fan of Call of duty recognizes playably but at the same time feels different to what each annual installment contributes.

The best of Call of Duty Warzone

Let’s start with what Call of Duty Warzone has given us in its first year of life and what we consider to be the best of a title that still has many years ahead of it. What is it the best of Call of Duty Warzone? Well, here we comment on some points.

The jump to Battle Royale

Fortnite made the Battle Royale genre become something that players around the world wanted to see in their best-known sagas and that is this type of game mode that faces players (either alone or in patrols) against 100 enemies on huge maps was a discovery for many. The inclusion of Battle Royale in Call of Duty it was made to wait, but it finally arrived through Call of Duty Warzone, a game dedicated to this modality.

Call of Duty was a saga known for its clashes on smaller maps and with an approach that used to leave out vehicles or gadgets that were present in its competitors, such as Battlefield. That is why this jump to Battle Royale was a turning point in the saga, with all kinds of additions such as the commented vehicles, the typical loot of the game mode and much more. Without a doubt, it was a leap into the unknown for a saga with a good handful of deliveries behind it.

The Gulag

One of the most curious additions is the Gulag, a kind of second chance for the first time they eliminate us. If we die on the battlefield we will appear in a gulag in which we can only escape if we eliminate another enemy in a fierce and complicated fight. This twist to the concept of Battle Royale since when we died our game was already finished, gave Call of Duty Warzone a certain style, something that the fans appreciated.

Traditional gameplay, but with something different

The Call of Duty saga gameplay It is one of the most established things in the entire video game industry and if the saga has always had a huge fanbase it has been because of how fun it is to play and how year after year despite the news, the essence is the same. Something like that even though we change bikes, we always remember how to carry it.

Introducing the typical novelties of the Battle Royale genre, the gameplay and Call of Duty gunplay it is still there and that is something that has attracted fans of the saga as well as new ones.

Constant support with new content

It seems obvious, but one of the keys to this type of free game is the constant support with news through game modes, weapons, characters and changes to the map. Throughout this first year of Call of Duty Warzone We have seen limited time game modes, but today we have the classic Battle Royale, Loot and Rebirth.

Also, after being set in the events of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, now it’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s turn, so a new story has been added to what happens on the main map of Verdansk and the arrival of zombies?

Now with zombies

The latest information we have from Call of Duty Warzone suggests that now the zombies have come to Verdansk and that, if we die, we will no longer appear in the Gulag, but we will become a zombie. Once again, this type of novelty continues to give new life and variety to a game that can give a lot of itself.

The worst of Call of Duty Warzone

After reviewing what we liked the most about Call of Duty Warzone, we have to point to the worst, where surely you already see yourself coming where the shots will go.

Hackers in Call of Duty Warzone

The presence of hackers in Call of Duty Warzone It has been suffered from day one and although Activision tries hard and manages to gradually reduce its numbers, we can still find new cheats. The fault lies in websites that sell third-party software that help targeting and allow any player to become an infallible machine.

Activision has gone to great lengths and kicked out thousands of cheaters, but despite that they remain a scourge that tarnishes our gaming experience.

Changes in weapons

Part of Call of Duty Warzone updates They also focus on changing how weapons perform and from one moment to another we can see how that weapon to which we had finally become accustomed sees how its behavior suddenly changes, rendering it useless. Or the other way around, of course. These weapon changes are made to balance the experience, but often result in an unpleasant experience.

Goodbye to our storage

If you want play Call of Duty Warzone You should be clear that your console storage must have plenty of space. Despite being a game that graphically is not crazy, its size is incredibly large and if we combine it with another Call of Duty it is more than likely that half of our storage disk space will be occupied by these games.

The future of Call of Duty Warzone

We are clear that Call of Duty Warzone will be a game that will last for many years and that will coexist with any major installment that is released year after year. In fact, precisely those new installments will allow new narratives, characters and game modes to come to Call of Duty Warzone. A clear example of this are the last Call of Duty Warzone news about the new update, which brings zombies to Call of Duty Warzone.

We do not have a crystal ball nor do we know how to predict the future, but we have no doubts that the future of call of duty warzone is very hopeful and is that this free Call of Duty experience will continue to have millions of players. A year of Call of Duty Warzone has already passed and there are surely many more ahead. What news do you expect in Call of Duty Warzone?