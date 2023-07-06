Back to Monza

After the excitement and performance demonstrated at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where Team Peugeot TotalEnergies finished 8th and 12th among the Hypercars, after leading the race for almost 4 hours, the team is back to work to prepare for the next appointment in Italy.

The 6 Hours of Monza, the fifth round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, will take place from 7 to 9 July. The Italian “Temple of Speed” will be the first known circuit of the season for the two Peugeot 9X8 #93 and #94, which debuted here in the FIA ​​WEC last year. For this race, in addition to putting into practice what we learned at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the objective will be to confirm the improvements in the reliability and performance of the Peugeot 9X8s. The objective of the Peugeot TotalEnergies Team will be to achieve the same performance seen at Le Mans to position itself among the top.

The 5.793 km long Monza circuit is a favorite with drivers both for its history and technical nature. It is a fast track with long straights and plenty of overtaking opportunities. The Peugeot TotalEnergies Team will be on track from 7 July with the first free practice sessions, followed by qualifying on Saturday 8 July and finally the race on 9 July from 12.30 to 18.30.

The statements

Olivier Jansonnie (Peugeot Motorsport director): “The goal will be to capitalize on what we have built with the team at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. We have shown that we can be more competitive than in the first rounds of the WEC season and our goal will be to do the same at Monza. The race should be less complicated than Le Mans in terms of reliability because it’s shorter, but each race is unique! Everything we have put in place for the 24 Hours of Le Mans in terms of team functioning will also be useful for the Monza race and for the rest of the season. We obviously hope that everything we were able to analyze and understand at Le Mans will help us be even more reliable. Monza is the track where the 9X8 made its debut and as such it will be interesting for us to see how we progress on this track. We did some testing here too and it’s a high speed circuit, very suitable for endurance racing”.

Paul Di Resta (#93): “We are all proud of the results obtained at Le Mans. It’s true that we had some reliability problems, but only at the end of the race. So I think we can be satisfied with our result as a team. I hope we will be able to bring everything we learned at Le Mans to the next races and we the drivers, as well as the engineers and mechanics will do everything we can. So far this season we have had many ups and downs, but since Sebring we have worked tirelessly and made many steps forward, so we need to continue in this direction. It will be interesting to see how the car performs at that track, especially compared to last year. We will be able to see the improvements and check if we have solved the weaknesses that we encountered at the beginning of the program. We will not be the favourites, but we will continue to make progress as the competition will be tough with all the Hypercars. The Monza race is always a bit crazy and I don’t think this year will be any different, but we will certainly be up to the challenge“.

Nico Muller (#94): “At Le Mans we had many positive signs in terms of reliability and performance. The team was fantastic and the mechanics did a great job. Monza is a fast circuit and the car raced there on its WEC debut last year so we already have a good data base to build on. I love Monza. Of all the races on the calendar, it’s the circuit that I feel closest to my home, because it’s close to Switzerland and I raced there several times early in my single-seater career. I’ve also had some success at this circuit, where I won my first championship a few years ago. It’s one of those legendary circuits that has a special atmosphere. When you arrive at Monza Park, you can already perceive the whole story. It’s always nice to come here, the WEC races are always exciting and seeing the Hypercars on this circuit will be very nice. I can’t wait and I hope to be able to add our name to the history of this fantastic circuit”.