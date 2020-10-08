Return to the prison box for Kamel Daoudi. This Algerian convicted of terrorism and under house arrest for twelve years was sentenced, Tuesday in Aurillac (Cantal), to one year in prison for not having respected the conditions of his subpoena. He was arrested on Friday, September 25 at 9:30 p.m., while he was volunteering to help prepare meals in an association café in Aurillac, thirty minutes after the curfew to which he has been imposed by the French authorities since 2008, date on which he was released at the end of his sentence for criminal association in connection with a planned terrorist attack. This judgment, accompanied by a warrant of committal, is “Scandalous” and was taken without “Objective supporting element”, reacted his lawyer, Me Emmanuel Daoud, who appealed to the Aurillac Criminal Court.

13,000 scores

“We pronounce this sentence against a man who has been the subject of inhuman treatment for twelve years, deprived of a normal life, to regularly see his wife and children who live far from his home, unable to find a job, with an obligation to check in and curfew as if it represented the slightest danger, even though it is perfectly integrated ”, denounced Me Daoud. “In rendering its decision, the Aurillac court condemned a man to whom we have nothing to reproach, except for having cooked for a friendly evening. To the relentlessness of the authorities is added a judicial decision devoid of humanity “, added Amnesty International, recalling that Kamel Daoudi has already been forced to 13,000 punches and daily curfews since 2008. “The French authorities no longer justify this house arrest, deplores Nicolas Krameyer, head of the freedoms program at Amnesty International France. A house arrest that has been similar to an arbitrary deprivation of liberties for many years. ” A kind of summons ” for life “ which makes him, according to his supporters, the oldest under house arrest in France.