The criminal court of the municipality of Soriain the central part of Spain, gave a year in prison to the man who went viral for slapping his partner during a live broadcast.

The judicial authorities point to him as the perpetrator of violence against women for an assault in front of thousands of people. The sentence also prohibits him from approaching less than 300 meters from the person, address and workplace of the victim. Similarly, he cannot communicate with the influencer directly or indirectly.

“The defendant, in a public and notorious way, in front of thousands of people, assaulted his wife, with the intention of undermining her physical integrity and humiliating her in public,” said the judge in charge of the case, according to Europa press.

“Without the record that it caused injuries, there was obvious and real abuse, which meets all the requirements set forth in article 153.1 of the Penal Code and the defendant is sentenced as the perpetrator of a crime of mistreatment of work in the field of violence against women”, justified the togada.

Similarly, the magistrate asserts that In cases of gender violence, the victim’s complaint is not necessary and in this particular case, the live broadcast of the attack was enough to activate the spheres of protection for women.

It is worth clarifying that, according to the Europa press, the judge stated that this behavior was repetitive, since the woman acknowledges that before the video went viral, she had already been attacked twice.

Origin of the controversy

The start of the case occurs due to a video in which the woman is seen who, while doing a live broadcast with three friends, receives a strong slap from her partner.

Initially “Simona”, as the influencer is known, said that the one who had hit her was her father. However, it was later learned that it was actually her sentimental partner.

Due to the strong reaction on social networks, “Simona” and her partner appeared in a video explaining that it had all been an act, “For money, fame, for everything you want, all this was a show.”

an aggression of #TerrorismMacho in full direct that goes viral.

And now we have the answer from the couple.

Submission, domination, shame and abuse. That’s all there is in the videos.

