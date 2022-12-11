The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld the judgment of the first instance of a judge imprisoning a Gulf citizen for a year for missing the date of the periodic examination at the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police, because he was an abuser at the time of the examination and realized that he would reveal his case.

It also upheld a ruling by a court of first instance to imprison a Gulf citizen for the last three months after discovering his drug use while undergoing periodic examination, and the court used mercy with him in light of the fact that it was his second time according to the new Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding drug control.

In detail, the papers of the first incident stated, according to the court’s certainty, that the accused was one of the persons subject to the periodic examination system for detecting the use of narcotics and psychotropic substances. When questioned in the report of the police’s inference and the prosecution’s investigations and during the trial about the charge ascribed to him, he admitted that he had voluntarily failed to attend the periodic examination procedures, because he was abusing and was afraid of being discovered, and asked for clemency with him.

Based on his confession, the definitive evidence was established that the charge against the accused was correct, and then it ruled his conviction and imprisonment for one year after he was found guilty of failing to meet the periodic examination date. In a related incident, the court used clemency with another Gulf citizen who adhered to the periodic examination appointment, but it was proven through his examination that he had used psychotropic substances for the second time.

According to the court’s certainty, the incident stated that the accused was referred from the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions to the General Administration for Drug Control, to be subjected to the periodic examination system, in implementation of the directives and controls regarding those released in drug cases.

The accused voluntarily signed the examination schedule, acknowledging that he would abide by it, and appeared at the pre-set date for him and gave a sample, but it was proven from the report of the General Department of Criminal Evidence that it contained drugs. When questioned in the police inference report, the Public Prosecution investigations, and before the court, he confessed to having committed the crime of drug use, and asked for clemency with him.

For its part, the court reviewed the defendant’s record after the issuance of the new Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding combating narcotic substances, and it was found that a previous ruling had been issued convicting him and eliminating him in his presence with a fine of 20,000 dirhams, and then the charge of drug abuse was proven against him for the second time.

The court decided to use clemency with him according to Article (67) of the law and to suffice with imprisoning him for three months, given the circumstances and circumstances of the case.