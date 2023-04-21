Nuevo León.- This Friday April, the 21stit is exactly one year since the discovery of the corpse of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúain one of three cisterns of the motel new castileand for this reason family and friends will make a March for demand That clarify the case and apply justice to the person(s) responsible for crime.

They will lead the march Mario Escobar and Dolores BazalduaDebanhi’s parents.

Escobar pointed out in an interview that what they did to his daughter was an atrocity, and that the body was “planted” where they found it, because they had previously searched the place (within the perimeter of the hotel) and had not seen anything.

It was announced that the march will leave the macroplaza of Montereyand the participants will attend the Attorney General of the State of Nuevo LeónThen, they will go to the Nueva Castilla motel, located on Licenciado José López Portillo boulevard or Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway, in the Nueva Castilla sector, in General Escobedo, an industrial city belonging to Monterrey. See also They run out of plates at the Institute of Vehicular Control in Nuevo León

There they will make a minute of silence in memory of Debanhiwho became a symbol, of all those young women who disappear at the hands of criminals.

an outrageous case

The night of april 8 of 2022, Debanhi she left her house for a party, accompanied by two supposed friends, Saraí (whom she had known for only 3 months), and Ivonne (whom she had met just that night).

In the early morning of the April 9thThey put her alone in a flatbed taxi, arguing that she had become annoying or impertinent; minutes later, the driver, Juan David “N”, took a photo to Debanhi standing alone in the middle of the avenue, and left.

Relatives and loved ones did not see her again. After the respective complaint and intense searches, the State Prosecutor’s Office reported on April 21 that they found her body in one of the three cisterns of the aforementioned motel, two of which were without a lid. They added that motel workers reported “fumes.” See also Purchase of basic grains abroad on the rise during 2022

After that came three autopsies and a host of investigations, contradictions, denials; to such a degree were the inconsistencies in the investigations of the New Leon State Prosecutor’s Office, that high-ranking officials were dismissed and the case was attracted by General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR), after meeting Debanhi’s parents with the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The FGR has already reported to the media that the case is being investigated as a femicide, since Debanhi’s body showed signs of asphyxia due to suffocation, in its variety of obstruction of respiratory orifices, and his death occurred on April 16 or 17 or after . That is, the they killed several days after about what He disappeared.

And workers at the Nueva Castilla motel have already been arrested for cover-up. What did they cover up?

The FGR shows no signs of solving the case soon, while Debanhi’s parents, other relatives, friends and a society hurt and powerless in the face of so many disappearances and deaths of young women, demand justice. See also Elizabeth and Martha stole a newborn baby in Nextlalpan, Edomex: they were already arrested