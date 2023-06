01:46 Images of Dom Phillips, left, and Bruno Araujo Pereira are seen on a banner presented by employees of the National Indigenous Foundation, FUNAI, during a vigil in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, June 9, 2022. © Eraldo Peres / AP

The disappearance and subsequent murder of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira in the Brazilian Amazon region drew world attention. This June 5, World Environment Day, marks one year since the death of the British journalist and the Brazilian indigenous activist.