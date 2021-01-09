China bordered two cities of 18 million inhabitants in an effort to contain the country’s worst coronavirus outbreak in months. Residents are prohibited from leaving the city, while main roads were blocked, train and bus stations were closed, and all flights were canceled.

Since the appearance of the virus in its central city of Wuhan at the end of 2019, the Chinese authorities have managed to stop the pandemic and control several outbreaks thanks to massive tests, local confinements and movement restrictions.

But in the last week they were registered in the province of Hebei, in northern China, 127 new cases of Covid-19, in addition to another 183 asymptomatic infections.

Strong controls at the entrance of a train station in Hebei province, China. Photo: AFP

This Friday, January 8, the province reported 33 new cases in the last 24 hours, adding 51 the day before, bringing the national daily total to the highest figure since last July.

The vast majority were detected in Shijiazhuang, a city of several million inhabitants that, adding its periphery, has a population of 11 million.

House-to-house testing in Shijiazhuang, Hebei. Photo: Reuters.

In the neighboring town of Xingtai, where 7 million people live, nine cases of coronavirus were registered, authorities cited by the AFP news agency said. Shijiazhuang and Xingtai residents are prohibited from leaving those cities unless absolutely necessary, Hebei authorities announced.

They also promised to “strictly control the movement of people and vehicles” and all developments will have to be under “closed management”, a euphemism to speak of confinement. Hebei residents are also prohibited from entering Beijing or leaving the province unless absolutely necessary.

Inhabitants of four Hebei cities and fifteen counties surrounding Beijing must submit a negative Covid-19 result within 72 hours before they can enter the capital, as well as proof that they have an address or workplace. there.

Massive swabs in northern China’s Hebei Province. Photo: AFP

“The outbreak was imported from abroad, but the exact origins are being investigated in depth by state, provincial and municipal experts,” Li Qi, from the Hebei Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told a news conference today.

Li added that the outbreak is concentrated in the Gaocheng district of Shijiazhuang, and that other infections in the province were related to the outbreak.

Massive controls and blockades in two cities in northern China. Photo: AFP

Chinese authorities often link the recurring outbreaks in the country with strains of the virus circulating abroad, suggesting that they may have returned to China with the return of travelers or in contaminated packaging of imported food.

China has accumulated more than 87,000 coronavirus infections so far, including 4,634 deaths. The country reports asymptomatic cases, but does not include them in the official count of infections.

Source: Télam