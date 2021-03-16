B.iathlon Olympic champion Arnd Peiffer ended his career just one year after the Winter Games in Beijing. The 33-year-old from the Harz resigns with immediate effect and for family reasons is no longer traveling to the World Cup finals in Östersund, Sweden, where the season will end on Friday. The German Ski Association announced on Tuesday.

“The decision was not an easy one for me. But it has long been clear to me that this season is the ideal time to quit ”, said Peiffer, who was born in Lower Saxony:“ This winter I was able to look forward to some good races and successes, and it’s wonderful to be with to stop feeling competitive. “

Peiffer, who celebrates his 34th birthday on Thursday, won his 17th World Championship medal with silver in the singles in Pokljuka in February. He became world champion five times, the sporting crowning achievement was winning Olympic gold in 2018 in the sprint of Pyeongchang. Peiffer, who was the oldest and most consistent ski hunter in the German team this season, can no longer get his fourth Olympic precious metal. He had already stressed several times that the outlook for the 2022 Winter Games in China was no reason to necessarily continue.

“Arnd was not only one of our most important and consistent performers this winter, but also in the past few years,” said Sport Director Bernd Eisenbichler from the DSV. Peiffer was part of the national team for 13 winters, brought top results most of the time and will now be sorely lacking in the future.