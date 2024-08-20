EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

In 2012, I decided to climb the Cotopaxi volcano. From its summit, 5,897 meters above sea level, the air is thin and the view is dazzling at dawn. I had gone to Quito at the invitation of the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry to discuss negotiations for a treaty on business and human rights at the United Nations Human Rights Council. From the top of the volcano, I could see the unstoppable force of the Pacific Ring of Fire on the horizon. But I could not make out the realities of the lowlands.

In Ecuador, the impact of crude oil in the Amazon falls heavily on the indigenous peoples from whose territories it is extracted. Cancer rates in the population, especially among women, are in some areas the highest on the continent, and have even been increasing in the last decade. Indigenous peoples living in isolation in the Amazon forest, and who depend on a clean and healthy environment, face a major threat to their survival.

Faced with these serious impacts, the sustainable development paradigm promised the reconfiguration of the development process on the basis of a social dialogue that could integrate environmental considerations. To make this a reality, the Escazú Agreement on environmental rights in Latin America and the Caribbean seeks to strengthen informed participation in environmental decision-making, among other rights.

Under the Constitution of Ecuador, the consultations are particularly visionary of development conceived as a process of democratic dialogue. In the country, popular consultations under the Constitution have allowed citizens to address issues of undeniable relevance for development.

In August 2023, in a referendum, citizens decided to keep crude oil in Block 43 of the Yasuní National Park underground indefinitely. Ecuadorians made their voices heard to show the importance of one of the most biodiverse places in the world, home to indigenous peoples in isolation of immeasurable value for the multiculturalism of the country and the planet. With its decision, the Ecuadorian nation told the world that a fair transition to address the climate emergency depends on the decarbonization of energy matrices.

As a result of the referendum, the Government has until August 31 of this year to end all oil extraction activities in Block 43 of the Yasuní. In other words, the Government has had one year to comply with the popular mandate. However, statistics on extraction volumes from Block 43 in the last year show that there has been no action to comply with the electoral mandate.

In May, the Government of President Daniel Noboa issued an Executive Decree (257) that creates a ministerial committee, with the explicit “purpose of fulfilling the popular will with respect to the progressive and orderly withdrawal of all activities related to oil extraction in Block 43.” However, there are only a few days left until the deadline established by the popular consultation expires, which was also endorsed by a ruling by the Constitutional Court. It is evident that the formal reality of an administrative decree is not equivalent to the material reality of the cessation of extractive operations in the Yasuní.

In May of this year, I had the opportunity to return to Ecuador. In Latacunga, the administrative capital of the Cotopaxi Province, in my role as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on hazardous substances and human rights, I participated in a public event on mining and sustainability. At the Casa de la Cultura, the venue of the event, various actors reported a great division in the communities regarding the possibility of mining projects in the territory.

Communal members denounced threats to their sources of production and the excessive use of force by the police and the army in the context of a consultation process. The bishop of the diocese of Latacunga spoke of the disproportionate entry of 500 military personnel into a town of 1,100 inhabitants. For its part, the La Plata Mining Company SA issued a public statement in which it accused the entry of violent groups outside the community to hinder and sabotage the consultation.

The lack of public safety in Ecuador has captured headlines around the world. This has happened after the assassination of the then presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, the escape from prison of known drug traffickers from the Los Lobos and Los Choneros cartels, the attack on the TC Television studio, among others. In this volatile context, the Government has argued that it needs more resources in the war against organized crime. And, for this reason, many see new mining projects and the continued extraction of oil in the Amazon as the source of income necessary for the stability of the country.

However, economic activity cannot justify human rights violations. During my recent visit, I was able to observe several cases of non-compliance with court rulings that seek to protect fundamental rights against pollution generated by unsustainable extractive practices.

For example, there is the case of flares used to burn gases generated by crude oil extraction, where the Provincial Court of Sucumbíos ordered the removal of flares that are located near populated centers. However, the deadline established by the Court has not been met, and even today there are more flares than in 2021, when the court issued its ruling. This exposes the population to carcinogenic substances and aggravates the climate emergency due to the emissions of potent greenhouse gases. There is also the Sarayaku case, ruled on by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, which ordered the removal of explosives that were laid for oil exploration in violation of the guarantees of the American Convention on Human Rights.

I was also able to observe the lack of compliance with the results of consultation processes. A clear example is the lack of an orderly and progressive withdrawal of crude oil extraction activities and facilities from the Yasuní National Park.

Compliance with court rulings and the results of consultations cannot be considered by the Government of President Noboa as simply another political calculation. Respect for human rights is the basis of the legitimacy of all acts of public power. This includes observance of the right to judicial protection and participation in environmental decision-making.

In particular, the Ecuadorian government must immediately comply with the decision of the popular consultation on the Yasuní and order the cessation of crude oil extraction activities. It is in respecting the rule of law that Ecuador will find the strength necessary to confront the serious threat of organized crime and move towards sustainable development for all its inhabitants.