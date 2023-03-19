“If everything goes well, we are going to have a World Cup together,” Zubaida el Fathi, a journalist and director of the Moroccan television service in Spanish, enthuses, after announcing last Tuesday in Kigali, Rwanda, that Morocco is joining the candidacy of Spain and Portugal to organize the Soccer World Cup in 2030. After the success of his team in the World Cup in Qatar —where they reached the semifinals at the cost of eliminating Spain and Portugal—, Rabat already dreams of hosting a great global sporting event. And that dream is shared with its Iberian neighbors.

The possibility of a tripartite candidacy was already raised by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, during his first visit to Morocco, in November 2018. But then he came up against FIFA’s refusal to allow federations from different continents to organize a championship together. . That obstacle has disappeared: the women’s soccer world cup will be held this summer in Australia, from the Asian confederation, and New Zealand, from Oceania.

The incorporation of Morocco means that, in addition to Europe, the tripartite candidacy will be able to fish for votes in Africa and the Arab world. The battle will be hard, since it will have to compete with the tricontinental formed by Greece, Egypt and Saudi Arabia; and with which it groups four countries of the American South Cone: Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile. The unknown will be cleared up at the FIFA congress in the summer of 2024, but the three countries are already putting together the candidacy. For the first time, diplomatic sources underline, from both sides of the Strait they are working on an exciting medium-term project instead of plugging holes and solving problems. If it succeeds, it could mean a change in the script in the relations between the residents of the two shores, who would go from looking at each other with suspicion to cooperating in a common enterprise. “This project”, say the same sources, “would have been unthinkable without the new climate between Madrid and Rabat”.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Moroccan Prime Minister, Aziz Ajanuch, during the Spanish-Moroccan summit held in February in Rabat. JALAL MORCHIDI (EFE)

One year ago now, on March 18, 2022, the Moroccan Royal Palace released the letter that the Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, had sent to King Mohamed VI four days earlier. The text was painstakingly negotiated, to the point that La Moncloa accepted a deficient translation of the French original so as not to prolong the negotiation. The key paragraph was the one in which Sánchez described the Moroccan offer of autonomy for Western Sahara as “the most serious, realistic and credible basis for resolving the dispute” over the former Spanish colony. For the first time, Spain opted for the Moroccan proposal against the self-determination referendum demanded by the Polisario Front and the UN. After the letter was released, Morocco put an end to the diplomatic crisis that had opened ten months earlier with the withdrawal of its ambassador, while Algeria opened a new front by calling its own for consultations. In the weeks that followed, Algiers suspended the friendship treaty with Spain and blocked bilateral trade, except for gas sales, subject to strict contracts with onerous costs in case of non-compliance.

One year later, the balance of such a risky diplomatic bet remains uncertain. In some fields there have been substantial improvements; in others, the expectations are still greater than the results. Spain fulfilled its commitments with that letter, but Morocco still has to take steps to fulfill its own. It’s hard to know when delays are due to technical problems or masking a lack of political will. Misgivings continue to be the great ballast in bilateral relations, although the recovery of dialogue and the decision to “avoid everything that offends the other party in matters of sovereignty” – that is, the Spanish resignation from publicly supporting the self-determination of the Sahara in exchange for putting aside the Moroccan claim to Ceuta and Melilla, although that does not mean renouncing it— are the bases on which the new relationship is based.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The photograph of bilateral relations allows for different readings: the economic ones and the fight against irregular immigration have experienced notable advances, but the opening of the commercial customs of Ceuta and Melilla is pending and there is still no date for the official visit of Pedro Sánchez to Rabat, following Mohamed VI’s sit-in when he traveled to Rabat in January to participate in the High Level Meeting (RAN).

This is the status of the main chapters of a multifaceted relationship.

trade and investment. “Although economic relations have always gone from strength to strength, now there is much more tranquility for Spanish businessmen, who appreciate the establishment of an ideal climate for business,” analyzes Zubaida el Fathi, originally from Tetouan and trained at the University of Granada. The Economic and Commercial Office of Spain in Rabat has distributed a report to the Moroccan press that reflects the strength of bilateral exchanges. Spanish exports reached 11,748 million euros in 2022, 23.6% more than in the previous year. Imports stood at 8,692 million, with an increase of 19.1%.

For nine years, Spain has been the largest trading partner of the Sherifian kingdom, concentrated in sectors such as fuels, automobiles, textiles or electronics. According to the Moroccan Exchange Office, trade with Spain accounts for 14% of the market share, above China and France, which are around 10%. Morocco is the ninth best customer for Spanish products; and the third, after the United States and the United Kingdom, if the EU countries are excluded. “As Marx said, capital is cowardly. The economy needed a diplomatic relationship in harmony”, highlights Adelwahid Akmir, professor of Contemporary History at the Mohamed V University of Rabat. “Spain is Morocco’s first trading partner, but in the field of investment there is still a lot to be done in infrastructure, railways, water or renewable energy. Morocco can help Spain to enter the African market, where it has become a major investor”, he adds.

Immigration control. The only route by which irregular immigration to Europe fell last year was that of the Western Mediterranean and the Atlantic: the arrival of irregular immigrants by sea to the Andalusian coasts fell by 69%, while arrivals to the Canary Islands experienced a drop of 82%. In contrast, the so-called Balkan route had an increase of more than 150% and that of the central Mediterranean increased more than 50%. Morocco complains of little support from the EU, compared to other countries. “If we compare what the EU gives to Turkey [3.000 millones de euros] to control migratory flows, we see that there is an imbalance with Morocco [que recibe unos 200]. But it is not only a question of money, it is also about Europe reinforcing the Moroccan security forces with material and logistical equipment”, adds Professor Akmir.

Customs of Ceuta and Melilla. The reopening of the Melilla customs office, closed unilaterally by Morocco in the summer of 2018, and the opening of the Ceuta office, which never existed, are still pending. On January 27, on the eve of the Rabat RAN, the first pilot test for the passage of goods was carried out, and on February 24, the second. But the date of its final opening is not yet known. For Enrique Ávila, professor of Political Science at UNED in Ceuta, “Morocco will not accept a commercial customs office that implies recognizing a status of Spanish territory, and will seek formulas so that its name and functions remain ambiguous.”

The president of the Confederation of Businessmen of Ceuta. Arantxa Campos, maintains in an exchange of text messages that Morocco must fulfill its part of the bargain and, if it does not, Spain should act “accordingly”. She believes that customs would bring advantages to both sides and rejects that it implies an implicit recognition of Spanish sovereignty over the plazas. “I think they are reluctant to install it as a measure of pressure typical of the Moroccan strategy”, concludes the business leader. “For Morocco, it is a very delicate issue that will have to be resolved in the medium term. Now, it is necessary to avoid an association between the commercial question and the historical one”, warns Adelwahid Akmir, who summarizes the majority position in Moroccan society.

The Cervantes in El Ayoun. The Spanish school La Paz de El Aaiún, dependent on the Ministry of Education through the Spanish Embassy in Morocco, is the only official Spanish institution that has never closed its doors in Western Sahara. It has several classrooms reserved to house a possible extension of the Instituto Cervantes in Rabat. The director of this last center, José María Martínez Alonso, assures that the governments of Spain and Morocco are waiting to adopt a final decision for its opening. The project dates from 2013, ten years ago, when the PP government proposed its simultaneous opening with that of another extension of the Cervantes in Tindouf (Algeria), where the Saharawi refugee camps are. Although the opening of a delegation in El Aaaiún was announced during the annual meeting of directors of Cervantes centers, held last December in Granada, the issue did not appear in the agreements signed in the RAN. The opening of an extension dependent on Rabat would imply an implicit recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the former colony.

Sanchez trip. On February 1, Mohamed VI telephoned Sánchez when he had not yet left Madrid to make it clear that he was not going to receive him in Rabat. The monarch has been in Gabon since the end of last year, according to the Moroccan press. In an official statement, the King invited Sánchez to make an official visit to Morocco “shortly” to strengthen bilateral relations. “We hope that there will be a royal invitation to an Iftar, a Ramadan dinner [como en abril del año pasado]. It is a beautiful tradition, in which it is customary to invite neighbors and friends,” says El Fathi, presenter of the Spanish-language news program on state television. “Ramadan has a lot of symbolism, but any date would be good,” says Akmir, a professor at the Mohamed V University, “as long as it is before the elections in Spain.”