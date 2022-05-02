Tomorrow marks the 1 year anniversary of the tragedy of Line 12 of the Mexico City Metro and the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador it covers the culprits, assured this Monday the PAN member Ricardo Anaya.

He knows that his “Electoral Reform” does not pass, but “Disappear to the INE” is the new chapter of his series “LOS DISTRACTORS”, the pansta abounded through a video message on his social networks.

“No to its reform. No more distractions. Punish the culprits of the L-12! Tomorrow marks one year since the tragedy of metro line 12 and López Obrador brings us the new chapter of his series,” noted the national leader of the PAN.

One year after the tragedy, the former federal deputy explained, where are those responsible, since they are from Morena, they are covering them up, they are protecting them.

“Now it turns out that there are no culprits, no one has been punished and as Lopez Obrador he does not want people to talk about Line 12, what did he do, as usual, bring out the new chapter of his series. The series is called: the distractors, and it already has several chapters, “said Anaya.

He cited as an example the raffle of the plane without a plane, the consultation to prosecute former presidents and then not prosecute any, “the circus” of the revocation of mandate, how much Carlos Loret de Mola earns and the campaign to lynch deputies.

“And now so as not to talk about Line 12, exactly one year after the tragedy, the new chapter is coming out, the new chapter is a reform that aims to make the INE disappear, and of course this distractor actor, called Andrés Manuel knows perfectly well that this reform is not going to happen because ending the INE would mean ending democracy,” he said.

Anaya stressed that Lopez Obrador proposes something as absurd as disappearing to the INE to distract the population from the real problems of the country, from the violence, the increase in prices, the femicides, the lack of medicines.

“So that we don’t talk about the criminal negligence of Line 12”, which the victims continue to suffer and the users continue to suffer every day.

That the President stop protecting those responsible, that he tell us what happened on Line 12 and that the guilty be sanctioned, warned Ricardo Anaya, accused by the Attorney General of the Republic of receiving bribes to approve Enrique Peña Nieto’s energy reform. .