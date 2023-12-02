In the last ten years, Peru has gone from being the “Andean tiger” (one of the Latin American countries with the best future economic prospects) to one of the democracies with the most worrying state of health in the region.

The brake on its high rates of economic expansion in 2014 and the revelations, starting in 2016, of important politicians involved in the Odebrecht corruption plot They highlighted the precariousness of the stability of the Andean country.

​

Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, the acting president at the time the riot broke out affair Odebrecht, was subjected to a vote of no confidence by Congress in 2018 over corruption allegations that went beyond that case. Since then, four presidents have passed through office in just four years. All of them were incapable of facing the serious problems that affect the country: the weak implementation of political parties in civil society, the low quality of basic public services, widespread corruption or worrying levels of citizen insecurity.

(You may be interested: ICJ asks Venezuela to ‘refrain’ from complicating the dispute with Guyana with a referendum)

The ‘failed’ president

Pedro Castillo has a preventive prison sentence and is accused of rebellion and corruption.

Of these “failed” presidents, two were removed by an extremely fragmented Congress characterized by volatile alliances, in which the individual interests of the congressmen themselves counted more than those of the electorate. The last of the leaders censored was Pedro Castillo, who on December 7, 2022 He was stripped of the presidency. He was accused of having attempted to carry out a coup d’état.

The truth is that these accusations were not without foundation. Castillo, who defined himself as a “Marxist-Leninist,” knew how to capitalize on the vote of discontent in 2021. In his electoral campaign he promised to end inequalities, initiate a constitutional process aimed at empowering the popular sectors and clean up key institutions such as the Constitutional Court, which he accused of systematically “ruling against the people.”

A fiery, populist speech, but one that proved empty of content as soon as he came to power. In the barely 18 months that he held the presidency he was not able to put his proposals into practice. He did not even know how to please his political base in Congress. In a context of strong social tension, low popularity and parliamentary harassment, Castillo decided, in December 2022, to close the legislative chamber. Their objective: to avoid the motion of censure that was being prepared. But he failed in his attempt.

(Also: USA and Colombia: why is the relationship in the fight against drugs at a crossroads?)

Unfortunately, Castillo’s dismissal did not mark the beginning of a new phase of political regeneration. He was succeeded in office by his former vice president, Dina Boluarte, who today is one of the most unpopular leaders in the country’s recent history. Her refusal to call immediate elections has led to continued clashes with civil society. Large demonstrations have taken to the streets of Peru demanding her resignation in recent months.

The president, however, has not hesitated to resort to the police to silence the protests. This strong repression (which has resulted in fatalities) has caused a continuous drop in its approval ratings, which today are below 10%.

This credibility crisis is not limited to the presidency. It also affects almost all the key institutions of the system. According to the latest surveys, 91% of the population is dissatisfied with the general functioning of its democracy, 90% have a negative opinion of political parties and Congress, 73% distrust the judiciary and 63% of the forces of the order.

These dramatic figures are reflected in the low rating that Peruvian democracy has received from leading media such as The Economist. In 2023, this medium has started to consider Peru as a “hybrid regime”, That is, it maintains a democratic façade, but shares too many similarities with authoritarian regimes.

(More: Almost 500,000 migrants have crossed the Darién in 2023, according to Doctors Without Borders)

At the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023, hundreds of people mobilized demanding the call for immediate elections, after the dismissal of Pedro Castillo.

Future of democracy

The future of Peru is, in this way, not very hopeful. It does not seem that a democratic regeneration movement will emerge from the (excessively divided) protests. And it would not be unreasonable for the president to exhaust her term, which expires in 2026. Despite her low popularity, she has the significant support of the country’s businessmen. He also has the advantage of maintaining a “tacit pact” with a Congress excessively influenced by interest and pressure groups. This agreement consists of giving freedom of action to the Chamber in exchange for it leaving the Government alone.

The most serious consequence of this situation has been the recent attempts by Congress to impose itself on neutral control bodies such as the Constitutional Court or the National Elections Jury.. This understanding between the Executive and the Legislative represents, therefore, a true perversion of what a responsible policy of consensus would be. and of checks and balances. In this case, some speak of a great “pact between the corrupt.”

(Read more: Javier Milei did invite Gustavo Petro to his inauguration: who will go from the Government?)

For this reason, some prestigious analysts are already talking about the possible “Guatemalization” of Peru. As has happened in Guatemala, They fear that the institutional architecture of the Andean country will end up under the control of a corrupt elite, willing to empty it of its democratic content and exploit it for its own benefit.

In any case, the only thing that is clear is that Peru has long been on a slippery slope towards an uncertain future. More and more lacking moorings, The danger of entering a dynamic of free fall is more than real.

JOSÉ MANUEL FERRARY MERINO

THE CONVERSATION (**)

Researcher and teacher at the International University of La Rioja and doctor in History from the University of Navarra.