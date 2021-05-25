One year after the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of former police officer Derek Chauvin, there are still cases of police violence with racist overtones. Now, the United States Congress is debating a reform to prohibit some police restraint techniques and to record misconduct. Since May 24, thousands of protesters have taken to the streets across the country calling for Racial Justice, mobilizations in which Floyd’s face is an icon.

Just a year ago, before he died, George Floyd went to a Minneapolis store to buy cigarettes. The clerk called the police because he suspected that he had paid with a counterfeit $ 20 bill. The arrival of the uniformed men resulted in his death.

Moments later, a security camera footage sparked the largest U.S. protests of police brutality against the black community in decades: Former police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes until he suffocated to death. Outrage lit the streets across the nation.

12 months later and after repeated acts of police violence against Afro-descendants, like the daunte wright murder, the situation of racism in the country remains in the focus of the debate.

“It’s hard to say if race relations, specifically, are better now than they were a year ago, because change takes a long time,” said Derrick Johnson, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), in a interview. “We cannot change everything in a few months or a year. But there is definitely a new tone in this country,” he added.

Currently, the country’s Congress is debating a law that limits police practices that can put people’s lives at risk and that accuses the security entity of inappropriate or racist behavior. But many criticize that, a year after Floyd’s death, police reform is stalled.

The so-called ‘George Floyd Police Justice Act’ was drafted by members of the Black Caucus of the Democratic Party. A law that many consider necessary to end police brutality against African Americans in the country.

“Since George Floyd’s murder a year ago, there have been hundreds of deaths involving officers. To stop this we must bring transparency and accountability to the police. The George Floyd Police Justice Act does that. We need to make it law.” Democrat Karen Bass said on social media.

Figures show that militarized police units in the US are more frequently deployed in lower-income communities – which tend to have a large proportion of African-American residents – even if the local crime rate is controlled, according to a study by the Princeton University, published in the scientific journal ‘PNAS’.

Floyd’s family meets with Joe Biden’s government

On the occasion of the anniversary of Floyd’s death, members of the deceased’s family will meet with the Government of Joe Biden. In addition, they will also meet in private with the same president and vice president Kamala Harris, with whom the Executive assures they have a “genuine” relationship.

“He has a genuine relationship with them, and the courage and grace of this family and especially his daughter, Gianna, has really stayed with the president,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

During the visit to the United States Capitol, Floyd’s relatives took the opportunity to demand police reform and highlight its need. Recently, relatives have announced that they will donate 500,000 dollars to stop this type of violence, in line with the demands of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

“We have to get it,” said Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Democrats have promised that the legislation will pass despite currently being stalled.

The main controversy in this regard is the revocation of qualified immunity, which protects the police and which the Republicans are not willing to abolish. Last week, the main negotiator for the Republican faction, Tim Scott, assured that “gradual progress” is being made, but that they are still far from reaching an agreement.

Gunfire alarm at Floyd’s memorial in Minneapolis

Since May 24, thousands of citizens have taken to the streets across the United States to demand racial justice and a police system free from racism. In the marches they remembered the figure of George Floyd, who has become a symbol for the African-American community.

Right in one of these demonstrations, on the corner of Minneapolis where Floyd was assassinated, this Tuesday shots were heard in the well-known ‘George Floyd Square’. The police confirmed the facts and witnesses point to a car that sped away “at full speed” as a suspect. There is at least one wounded.

“The injury is believed not to be life-threatening,” Minneapolis police said.

A woman holds a Black Lives Matter flag during an event in memory of George Floyd and to call for justice for those who lost loved ones to police violence outside the Minnesota State Capitol on May 24, 2021 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. © Kerem Yucel / AFP

Also in cities like New York, where Mayor Bill de Blasio paid his respects to Floyd with nine minutes of kneeling silence, the life of the victim has been commemorated.

Other metropolises such as Houston – where Floyd lived -, Washington DC or Los Angeles have also paid tribute to him.

The case and the conviction of the person responsible for Floyd’s death have set a new precedent in the United States; since it is a country historically marked by racism and by impunity for agents who abuse their authority – the police are highly protected by national laws. A change that gives hope to many.

“The response from the whites has been a new experience, that is incredibly encouraging. Have we gone far enough? No”, Rowland, 43, pointed out to the newspaper ‘The New York Times’ in Minneapolis.

Derek Chauvin was found guilty in April of all three charges he faced: second degree involuntary murder, punishable by up to 40 years in prison; murder in the third degree, with a maximum sentence of 25 years, and involuntary manslaughter in the second degree, which carries up to 10 years of deprivation of liberty. At the moment, his hearing is postponed until June 25, when the verdict will be released.

However, many do not see enough of this condemnation due to “structural racism” in American society and demand an end to impunity in cases of police violence.

