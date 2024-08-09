Exactly one year ago, on August 9, 2023, former presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio Valencia, an assassination that, in addition to shaking Ecuadorian politics, revealed the intricate drug-criminal structure that has taken over Ecuador.

The presidential candidate was shot dead as he entered the vehicle in which he was traveling after leaving a political rally at a school in the north of Quito, the Ecuadorian capital.

A group of hitmen who had arrived from Colombia carried out the deadly attack that shocked the country and earned international condemnation.

Villavicencio, a 59-year-old journalist who began his political career as a trade unionist, was murdered just days before the first round of early presidential elections to replace Guillermo Lasso for a year and a half.

Former Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso (C), accompanied by his wife Maria de Lourdes Alcivar, leaves the National Assembly after Noboa's inauguration. Photo:EFE

The former president, overwhelmed by ungovernability, dissolved the National Assembly under the constitutional figure of “cross death” and forced himself to leave power after having served only two and a half years of the four-year term for which he was elected.

Villavicencio positioned himself in the Ecuadorian political arena for the journalistic publication of serious cases of corruptionwhich mostly pointed to the government of former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017).

He was the one who led the investigation into the financing of the electoral campaigns of Correa’s government by Odebrecht and other companies in exchange for contracts with the State. The case, dubbed “bribes,” resulted in a 15-year prison sentence for the crime of bribery against former President Correa, who has sought asylum in Belgium, and 15 other officials of his government.

In December 2013, judicial authorities raided Villavicencio’s home and seized his files and electronic devices. The activist blamed the government for the action against him. Three months later, along with two other activists, he went into hiding to avoid imprisonment for an 18-month court sentence for defamation against Correa. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights, IACHR, granted them precautionary measures and ordered the Ecuadorian State to suspend the sentence.

“I will take revenge for the violence against my family, but in the most subtle and civilized way. Today they are falling and I am free. I have done it with the only weapon, journalism,” he pointed out after having published several complaints against Correísmo.

Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated on August 9, 2023. Photo:Getty Images

In 2021, he won a seat in the National Assembly and managed to chair the Oversight Commission, a platform from which he strengthened his profile due to several corruption allegations that even involved former President Lenin Moreno, currently under precautionary measures to avoid his arrest.

The day before his murder, he went to the Attorney General’s Office to report overpricing in oil production and days before that he made public the threats he had received from the organized crime group known as “los choneros.” “I’m not afraid of them,” “they won’t silence me,” “Come, I’m here,” the candidate publicly challenged.

According to polls, at the time of his murder, Villavicencio was ranked fourth in electoral preference. However, he claimed that he would win the elections based on his promises to fight corruption, organized crime, clean up institutions and boost the country’s economic growth, and he dismissed the victory of his rival from Correa’s party, Luisa González, who was leading the predictions.

In his last speeches he attacked judges and police. “The police know where the dens of criminals, drug traffickers, illegal miners, and white-collar criminals are,” he said after promising to purge the public forces.

The impact of the assassination of Villavicencio

His disappearance changed the electoral panorama and the vote of solidarity and rejection of the violent murder prevented the Correa government from taking power again and promoted the victory of the current president, Daniel Noboa. He built the political movement to which Villavicencio allied himself, catapulting himself politically by obtaining a significant number of seats in the Assembly.

“This is a political crime that takes on a terrorist character,” said the then president Lasso, and there was no shortage of promises to investigate “to the last consequences” to find those materially and intellectually responsible for the crime. The FBI was involved in the investigations and the United States offered five million dollars for information to find those directly responsible for the crime.

New President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, at the inauguration ceremony. Photo:EFE

Who killed Villavicencio?

The same night of the murder, Colombians Jules Osmin Castaño Alzate, Jhon Gregore Rodríguez Góngora, Andrés Manuel Mosquera Ortíz, Adey Fernando García García, Camilo Andrés Romero Reyes and José Neyder were arrested as suspects in the death. A month later they were murdered in a prison in Guayaquil. Another suspect was also killed in a different penitentiary.

According to the testimony of a protected witness, 200 thousand dollars were paid for the hitman to finish off Villavicencio.

During the judicial process, Carlos Ángulo, alias ‘Invisible’, was identified as the leader of the drug organization “Los Lobos”, who from a prison in the center of the country, had organized the criminal operation. He was sentenced to 34 years in prison along with other co-authors and material accomplices.

María Paula Romo, former Minister of Government and leader of Construye, assured the Teleamazonas network that the murder of Fernando Villavicencio was a politically motivated crime, ordered by the links between criminal organizations and some political organizations that have been and continue to be their allies in Ecuador.

Police officers guard the grounds where the trial for the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio is taking place. Photo:EFE

Villavicencio’s family also demands results. “Justice is ‘totally in disarray,'” says his daughter, assuring that they have been denied access to files relating to the masterminds, imposing a double confidentiality on the information.

A year later, the Attorney General’s Office continues its investigation to determine the masterminds behind the assassination, the uniformed officers responsible for the politician’s custody are being prosecuted, the Assembly did not approve a tribute to mark the anniversary of the activist’s death, and in the midst of a violent escalation of drug crime, Ecuador is preparing to experience another presidential campaign.

Ana Lucia Roman

FOR TIME

QUITO