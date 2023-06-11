Elsa Arias is 13 years old and she is afraid of storms and witches. All because of a fire. A fire that last year devastated some 30,000 hectares in the Sierra de la Culebra (Zamora), affected 25 towns and forced the evacuation of more than 2,000 residents. The fire has blackened kilometers and kilometers of this once natural paradise and has brought fear to the dark clouds. They spat out lightning, without water, which allied with the shortage of firefighters to cause devastation and witches. This is what they call in the area the whirlwinds of ash and smoke that scared kids like Elsa, who now shy away from the mountains that they used to walk or bike. Elsa avoids looking at the landscape when she is traveling by car; she has only climbed her beloved mountain range once in 365 days. She says that she went “treacherously.” Her mother and her uncle took her. She had enough.

The few pine forests and still green land have become oases against the grief felt by the inhabitants of the mountains. Every generation has its nostalgia. In Villanueva de Valrojo (pop. 125), Elsa’s grandfather, Felicísimo Martín, 80, longs for when he managed a flock of more than 500 sheep, a ruminant army of clearing the forest and those low branches or scrub that become “fuel” with the first spark. “Looking at the mountains and seeing it burned demoralizes. In the past there were about 50 people working on it and taking care of it, how is it possible?” laments the man after the virtual disappearance of grazing and the demographic abyss: before the town had 600 residents. After the fire, the Board promised 35 million euros to show its “commitment to the needs of the people in the face of a socioeconomic tragedy”, that is, more than half of the 65 million spent on preventing fires that year (65; who agreed to increase to 88 in 2023). The professional union association of environmental agents estimates that about 180 million were spent to put out the 30,000 hectares of fire in the Sierra de la Culebra.

Piles of wood in one of the areas that was affected by the 2022 fires. emilio friar

The fire also took away leisure and business from this and many families, as these regions to the west of Zamora enjoyed walking through the countryside and many people, basket in hand, gathered mushrooms or chestnuts to fill their crops and pockets with the fruits. from the mountains This activity injected funds to town halls or districts such as Villanueva de Valrojo, victims of depopulation and the hardships that this entails. Belén Martín, 52, who in addition to being Elsa’s mother is a local mayor, recalls the 15 euros that each mushroom picking license granted to local coffers: “It’s better not to think about it, we’re going to have a hard time.” At the moment everything is working against him, even the bad omens: lightning from the storms of recent days has struck the church bell tower and has knocked down the cross that crowned it.

The rain that waters the town these weeks and which would have been so well received a year ago forms puddles where ash still floats in case someone were to forget what happened. Elsa’s mother does get the stomach to go up the mountains every day and look out at a black horizon. “At first it took me a while to climb, the area is no longer attractive,” sighs the woman before the fall of hunters, nature lovers or wolf tourism that oxygenated the accounts of rural houses or bars in the area. She and her brother Javi, the girl’s uncle, tricked her into getting into her car and taking her to the mountains “treacherously”, as the victim insists. The grandfather denies – “they have plunged us into misery” – while the granddaughter draws on some cloth bags that last Saturday they sold at a solidarity festival that took place in Villanueva de Valrojo, organized by the platform The snake is not silent to raise funds for the management and care of the sierra. Hundreds of people gathered, there were stalls selling artisan products, firefighters giving talks about the fire or local musicians under the motto “La sierra renace”.

Storms bring bad memories to the minor. She has a reason: “I saw the lightning strike.” The excursions that she now makes with her friends avoid the burned territory and take refuge in the El Mayo spring, a haven among so much blackness. On trips to Zamora, 70 kilometers from home, she used to enjoy the views. Now she walks with her head down the N-631 road, full of potholes, many caused by trucks unloading burned logs. “I look at my mobile, I prefer not to look out the window,” says Elsa. This first-year ESO student in Camarzana de Tera does not want to see the dying pine forests behind the shoulders that she remembers as green and alive. Where before there was a picnic area surrounded by trees, now there are only four concrete blocks that served as tables and chairs. There are no more branches that give shade.

Elsa was only five days away from vacation when one Friday afternoon in June last year she had to run away from home. “We left by car with everything green. When we returned three days later, everything was black”, illustrates the teenager. Black, she adds, like the future she envisions in this focus of depopulation. She doesn’t like the city “because there is a lot of noise and it smells bad”, compelling arguments for staying in her town, “but I don’t know if it will be possible, there are no jobs here”, she assumes pessimistically. She, at least, will try to make the forest one day return to what it was: she is learning to inoculate mushroom follicles in the stumps and remains of charred trees. Also, as her grandfather Felicísimo de her and her contemporaries did many years ago, she will plant chestnut trees. Elsa has 50 chestnut projects in her patio —26 already sprouting small twigs— with which to root the future of the Sierra de la Culebra. Perhaps this illusion will help you eliminate that recurring nightmare of her house burning down.