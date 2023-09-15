This Wednesday (13), it was one year since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian girl from the Kurdish city of Saqez, was arrested by the customs police for “inappropriate use” of the hijab, the Islamic veil. Her death three days later, while she remained in custody, sparked the biggest wave of demonstrations in Iran in many years.

The Iranian regime responded with violence to the protests, in which several protesters were killed, and sentenced other participants to capital punishment, of which at least seven have already been executed.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights released this Thursday (14) a report that pointed out that repression has only increased in the country since the demonstrations.

Sara Hossain, president of the UN Fact-Finding Mission, said that the Islamic regime failed to guarantee reparations to Amini’s family (who continue to be persecuted by Iranian authorities) and to protesters who were injured or killed.

“Instead, the Islamic Republic is increasing repression and reprisals against its citizens and trying to introduce new, more draconian laws that even more severely restrict the rights of women and girls,” Hossain said.

The report cited as an example a bill pending in the Iranian Parliament that proposes increasing fines and prison sentences for women and girls who violate the rules on wearing the veil, as well as travel bans, confiscation of vehicles, denial of education and public services, including health, and sanctions against companies that do not monitor the use of the hijab by their employees.

A report by the Reuters agency also highlighted the regime’s measures on internet use in Iran, such as blocking websites and messaging applications, criminalization of virtual private networks (VPNs) used to circumvent restrictions, total interruptions of network access and “ digital curfews” by preventing access at night, when protests are more likely.

Despite this reaction, many activists believe that the protests that began a year ago paved a path that will bear fruit in the future. Ladan Boroumand, co-founder of the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center for the Promotion of Human Rights and Democracy in Iran, said the demonstrations had been replaced by acts of civil disobedience.

“Many women still refuse to wear the hijab and their visibility in public space has forced the regime to devise new and expensive repressive policies. The impasse between state and society in Iran is insurmountable. While claiming to embody God, the Iranian theocracy has never been able to articulate a real dialogue with the society it dominates”, wrote Boroumand, in an article for the American think tank Atlantic Council.