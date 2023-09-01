The picture went around the world. On September 1, 2022, the Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, suffered an attack when he got home.

The first hypotheses linked Fernando Sabag Montiel, the main detainee for triggering a Bersa Thunder 32 -without the projectile coming out- on the face of Fernández, with Revolución Federal, a group that ‘scraped’ pro-government politicians and called demonstrations with torches and wooden guillotines.

Also detained are Montiel’s girlfriend, Brenda Uliarte, as a co-author, and Nicolás Carrizo, as a secondary participant for allegedly coordinating the attack, since communications related to the attack would have come from his mobile phone.

One year after the assassination attempt, the case remains unknown due to the alleged connections between the defendants, a gang of radicalized youth and a group of “financiers and instigators”, as the former president (2007-2015) maintains. Everything, in the midst of an Argentine society moved by the case, but also fed up with political intrigues.

The only tangible thing is that Sabag, Uliarte and Carrizo, baptized as the ‘gang of drinks’, for pretending to be sellers of cotton candy before the attack, are awaiting trial.

Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel, Cristina Fernández’s attacker. Photo: The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

This was the attack on Fernández

On September 1, 2022, Sabag, a 35-year-old Brazilian at the time, approached the vice president, while greeting, at the doors of her home in Buenos Aires, to followers who showed their support days after a prosecutor launched an allegation against her in a trial for alleged corruption in her presidential terms.

In a split second, he brought the gun up to his face but the bullet did not exit the chamber. And while Fernández was placed in custody, militants detained the perpetrator, who was handed over to the Police.

The case shocked a large part of Argentine society, which the next day took to the streets to demonstrate against the violence. and the “attack on democracy”, precisely as the country celebrates the 40th anniversary of the end of the last dictatorship in the country (1976-1983).

Protests in support of the former Argentine president, Cristina Kirchner.

How are the investigations going?

The investigation, especially as a result of the vice president’s complaint, It expanded its radius of action and is looking for possible masterminds.

Through their lawyers, Fernández asked the Justice to investigate alleged links between his neighbor Ximena de Tezanos Pinto and the journalist Delfina Wagner with the main detainees for the assassination attempt.

Wagner gained media relevance when she recently said in several interviews that she lived with Tezanos Pinto, although she denied knowing the defendants before they appeared on the channel where she works in the months prior to the attack.

For the vice president’s lawyers, Marcos Aldazábal and José Manuel Ubeira, the panelist for the Crónica TV channel is an “extreme right-wing activist with direct contacts with people linked to this cause and with the Federal Revolution group.”

In addition, they indicated that “contacts between the defendants, those suspected in this case and actors from far-right groups are prolific and repetitive.”

The place where the attack on Cristina Fernández occurred.

This hypothesis continues the line of investigation to try to reveal the alleged masterminds, after Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti requested last June to raise an oral trial and close the investigation, due to the lack of evidence of political ties.

The ex-president requested his recusal, considering it “an attempt” to “avoid finding the possible participation of third parties, financiers and instigators”.

Previously, Fernández had targeted deputy Gerardo Milman, of the opposition coalition Juntos por el Cambio (center-right), as an alleged link to the attack, which responds to the presidential candidate for that formation, Patricia Bullrich.

The association with Milman arose 20 days after the attack, when an adviser to the ruling Frente de Todos (Peronist), Jorge Abello, claimed to have heard the parliamentarian say in a bar, before the attack, that “when they kill her” he would be on the Argentine coast.

Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

Beginnings of May, The vice president cried out against the alleged “cover-up” of the attack and targeted the former Security Minister of the Government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), based on news that revealed that a key witness in the case was pressured to delete data from her mobile phone in offices related to her.

However, these ‘media bombs’ did not prosper in the Argentine Justice, which, for now, has not been able to confirm possible links.

Without missing the voices that doubted the veracity of the attack and suggested a “staging” of the vice presidentthe certain thing is that the theories elaborated in this year did not serve so that the Justice find other tests that the action of several ‘lumpenes’ fed by the hate.

