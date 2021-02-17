The Hanau attack showed how dangerous racist conspiracy fantasies are. But they are still underestimated.

Hanau was a turning point. After the attack, the Chancellor used the word “racism” for the first time. It even convened a cabinet committee against racism and right-wing extremism, which presented a comprehensive catalog of measures in November 2020. Even Interior Minister Horst Seehofer could not avoid speaking of a “blood trail of right-wing terrorism” after the attack.

The attack on two hookah bars in Hanau marked the climax of a bloody year – a series of attacks that began in June 2019 with the murder of the Hessian government president Walter Lübcke and which cost two people their lives in Halle in November. If the synagogue door hadn’t held out, the massacre would have occurred.

The three attacks are also internally related; the perpetrators were driven by similar hatred: of refugees and migrant youths as agents of an alleged “foreign infiltration”, of Jews and Muslims as members of a loathed religion, and of politicians as representatives of a hated system.

Your goals are therefore to a certain extent interchangeable. This is particularly evident with the Halle assassin: Originally he wanted to storm a mosque, but he did not find it in Halle. When he failed in front of the synagogue, he stormed into a nearby kebab shop and shot a man whom he mistakenly believed to be a “Muslim”, as he later testified in court.

Downplayed and relativized

The right-wing terrorist who killed nine people at the Olympia shopping center in Munich on July 22, 2016, most of them young people of Turkish and Kosovar Albanian origin, also hated Muslims. He honored the Norwegian right-wing terrorist Anders Behring Breivik, who committed a bloodbath in Oslo in 2011 and among the participants in a social democratic youth camp on the island of Utøya, as a role model and idol.

In particular, “the Muslim man” was repeatedly marked as dangerous and alien.

He carried out his attack in Munich on the exact fifth anniversary of the attacks in Norway. Nevertheless, it took the Bavarian authorities and many media several years to classify this act not as an apolitical “rampage” and “act of revenge” by a victim of bullying, but as a right-wing extremist attack. The racist motive was played down and relativized.

The assassins from Munich, Halle and Hanau, like their role model Breivik, uploaded a “manifest” with racist slogans on the Internet shortly before their acts to “justify” their lust for murder. Because they knew that they were not completely alone with their enemy images.

In particular, “the Muslim man” has repeatedly been seen as dangerous in the many public debates about “clan crime” or Islamist terror, about New Year’s Eve in Cologne in 2015, about “honor killings” or about Thilo Sarrazin, who raved about the birth rates of Muslims and marked alien.

Best seller conspiracy

Certain media and of course the AfD repeatedly promote the fear of an allegedly threatened “Islamization”. The Americanist Michael Butter, who has written a book on conspiracy theories, describes the phantasm of “Islamization” as the most persistent conspiracy ideology at the moment. According to this, Muslims would deliberately infiltrate Europe and displace the traditional population through massive immigration and high birth rates.

Best-selling authors such as Oriana Fallaci, Udo Ulfkotte and Thilo Sarrazin popularized this delusional idea, and the writer Michel Houellebecq took it up in his novel “Submission”.

In the right-wing radical and ethnic-identity milieu, this paranoia translates into the theory of a “great exchange”, which is supposedly controlled from above. Behind this are either liberal “elites” or the philanthropist George Soros, who is attached to the anti-Semitic cliché of the “Jewish puller”. So hatred of Muslims and classic anti-Semitism shake hands.

The storming of the Capitol in Washington demonstrated the power of conspiracy myths when propagated by heads of state. The conspiracy fantasy of the “Islamization” of Europe is also spread from the very top: by Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, for example, or by the Polish government.

Unbridled agitation

And quite a few established media, but above all racist hate speech blogs on the Internet, contribute to this fear image. The danger that this poses is still underestimated.

Politicians and the general public have watched it passively for far too long or viewed it as a kind of petty offense – as a kind of understandable reaction to the fact that our society is becoming increasingly diverse.

The hate blog with the widest reach in German, PI-News, has been spraying hatred of Muslims and politicians every day for 17 years. He is still not observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Four years ago, the address of the murdered Kassel District President Walter Lübcke was published in the comment column. And in January it was defiantly said: “No sympathy, no grief for Walter Lübcke.”

The anti-Muslim Pegida movement was never monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution – not even after a speaker from its ranks carried out two terrorist bomb attacks in Dresden in September 2016, one of them on a mosque.

Do not forget!

The terrorist group Freital, which carried out a total of five bomb attacks on left-wing politicians and asylum shelters in 2015, also had connections with Pegida. However, this had no direct consequences for the organizers and spokesmen of the right-wing extremist movement.

Since the attack in Hanau, the AfD has been under closer observation. Since March 2020, the now formally dissolved völkisch wing of the AfD around Björn Höcke has been classified as “definitely right-wing extremist” and observed. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution wants to classify the whole party as a suspected case, against which it defends itself in court.

But what else has changed after Hanau? The tireless one Pressure from the bereaved and the local initiative It is thanks to the fact that the Hanau attack is not forgotten and that its victims are remembered: #saytheirnames.

So-called clan crime

Attacks on Muslims and mosques are still commonplace and even increased in the past year: the authorities counted over 900 criminal offenses in 2020. Anti-Semitic crimes were recorded as much as 2,275. Most of them are caused by right-wing extremists.

Sensational police raids on hookah bars are also almost commonplace, even if more than uncleared tobacco is rarely found. In Berlin, the police even moved to two mosques last year with a large contingent to investigate the suspicion that they had received unjustified immediate coronavirus aid.

And the CDU shows in a current clip two Arab-looking young men in a Lamborghini to promote crackdown on “clan crime”. That too contributes to stigmatization.

Not everyone learned something from Hanau.

The author worked at taz until 2017. Today he is press spokesman at the German Center for Integration and Migration Research (DeZIM).