Iran intensified repression ahead of the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death with the arrest of dissidents, activists and relatives of protesters died in last year’s protests to avoid new signs of disenchantment with the Islamic Republic.

(Also read: Thailand police chief reveals how Daniel Sancho was ‘tricked’ into confessing).

Amini’s death on September 16, 2022 sparked strong protests shouting “woman, life, freedom” who for months called for the end of the Islamic Republic and who died out after a repression that caused 500 deaths, thousands of detainees and in which seven protesters were executed, one of them in public.

In recent weeks, Iranian authorities have intensified warnings and repressive measures. to try to prevent the anniversary of the death of the 22-year-old girl provoke new demonstrations with more demands for freedoms.

This Twitter photo shows an unveiled woman on a vehicle as thousands head to the cemetery in Mahsa Amini’s hometown.

“On this occasion we will act with more determination,” the deputy head of the Iranian Judiciary, Sadegh Rahimi, recently stated.as a warning against those who plan to “take to the streets under any pretext.”

The senior judicial official also warned the 22,000 protesters who were amnestied after being arrested in last year’s protests that they will face “double” punishment if they return to the streets again.

The arrests

But authorities have gone far beyond issuing warnings.



(Keep reading: How could the real estate crisis experienced today in China affect Colombia?).

Dozens of relatives of those killed in the demonstrations have suffered arbitrary arrestsrestrictions on peaceful gatherings at gravesites and the destruction of tombstones, Amnesty International denounced.

The most notorious case is that of Amini’s uncle, Safa Aeli, who was arrested last week at his home in Saqez, in Iranian Kurdistan.and whose whereabouts are unknown, according to activists.

Iran has been experiencing protests since the death of Amini on September 16.

A group of parents of protesters killed in the protests denounced that the security authorities They are demanding silence before the anniversary arrives.

“We will resist until the end,” announced these families in a statement published on social networks.

They have also been detained twelve activists – eleven women’s rights defenders and one political activist– to “repress popular discontent with impunity and rights violations,” according to Human Rights Watch.

Among the cases that have aroused the most outrage among Iranians is that of the singer Mehdi Yarrahiarrested at the end of August for publishing a song in which he calls on women to remove their veils.

The song “Roosarit,” which means “your veil” in Persian, “challenges the customs and morals of an Islamic society,” according to the country’s judicial authorities.

Measures against celebrities and teachers

In another blow to artists, Iran’s film authorities have banned actresses who have appeared in public without covering themselves with the veil from participating in new films or otherwise violated the country’s strict dress code.

It is a way of trying to prevent famous people from giving their support to the protests.just as numerous actresses, filmmakers, singers and athletes did last year.

Universities have also become a battlefield with the dismissal of numerous professors from prestigious facultiessome of whom have linked the termination of their contracts to political reasons.

(We recommend: Why does the so-called Darién Gap set off alarm bells in the United States?).

The most representative case is perhaps that of Ali Sharifi Zarchi, professor of Artificial Intelligence at the most prestigious educational center in the country, Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, and who publicly supported the protests.

Few gestures of defiance

In the midst of repression, the situation is tensely calm. Just a few days away from the anniversary There are gestures of defiance against the authorities, although there are calls to protest.

The greatest gesture of discontent and disobedience is the refusal of many women not to cover their hair with a veil.despite the confiscations of vehicles, the denial of services in public offices or the return to the streets of patrols that warn them to take cover.

Amini died after being arrested by the so-called Morality Police for not wearing the Islamic veil properly. and almost a year later the authorities have not managed to impose the use of the Islamic garment again.

EFE