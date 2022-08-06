When he wanted to leave they didn’t let him, and when he had decided on his continuity they forced him to leave: that’s how sad and pitiful was the farewell of Leo Messithe best player on the planet, from FC Barcelona, a year ago today.
Although it is early to make conjectures and to draw definitive conclusions, since the star from Rosario has a contract with PSG of France and at the beginning of this season he has already won the Super Cup against Nantes, being the figure of the competition, we can say and ensure that the “Blaugrana” club and its most outstanding interpreter work better together. They are needed like the human being to the water.
Barça faced the new season with a questionable Ronald Koeman at the head of the squad, but he was fired due to poor results. His successor was none other than Xavi Hernández, a great idol of the institution and teammate of Lionel Messi in Pep Guardiola’s unforgettable team.
In terms of results, he could not even advance too far in the Europa League, the second most important tournament in Europe, and was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Eintracht Franfurt from Germany, far from meeting expectations, although now he will try to fight for the Champions in this new beginning.
“Flea” had a hard time adapting, and his numbers were far from what we were used to in the “culé” cast: the Argentine played 33 games in the 21/22 season, in which he scored 11 goals, gave 14 assists and he won a title, but was whistled by the fans after being eliminated by Real Madrid in the Champions League.
Although he broke it with the Argentine team, we are left with the feeling that Messi should have played his entire career at FC Barcelona, and that the team that received him when he was just an Argentine boy, with growth problems and supernatural talent, should having acted differently, protecting his prodigal son, caring for him, pampering him.
Will he be back soon? Will his former teammate Xavi, today the team’s driver from the substitutes’ bench, tempt him so that he can retire there? We do not know. The truth is that today marks a year since that day of Leo’s tears, where he also destroyed his fans, and the nostalgia is huge. I love you Leo.
