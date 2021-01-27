This Tuesday marks the first anniversary of the death of one of the best players in the history of basketball. Kobe Bryant died on January 26, 2020 in a tragic helicopter accident with his daughter and seven other people, a blow that shocked the entire world.

It marks one year since the departure of one of the greatest stars that the world of basketball has known in its history. The coup was a great loss for the world of basketball, and for the sport in general. His death is still very present in the conscience of millions of fans around the world, who, however, will hardly be able to honor their idol because of the pandemic.

Bryant passed away on the morning of Sunday, January 26, 2020, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people. The basketball star took a helicopter with all these people and in the middle of a thick fog and for unknown reasons, the device crashed into some mountains in southern California. In a few minutes the world found incredulous that one of the deceased crew members was Bryant.

Tributes around the world followed one another during the days following his death and thousands of fans from the Los Angeles Lakers, the team where he played his entire professional career, and from around the world of sports paid tribute to him. Tennis player Novak Djokovic burst into tears when he remembered him and soccer players, like the Brazilian Neymar, also wanted to remember the star on the floor.

In this photo from December 30, 2015, Kobe Bryant appears in the Los Angeles Lakers kit, a team in which he played his entire career. © Winslow Townson / AP

For many, Bryant is in the top 5 of the best players in history. His data backs him up: in his almost 20 career seasons he got five NBA rings, was the season’s top scorer twice and is the fourth player with the most points scored in the history of the competition. Bryant also won two Olympic golds with the American basketball team.

On February 24, 2020, almost a month after the player’s death, a mass funeral was held, attended by 20,000 people to say goodbye to the star. In it, several mythical basketball characters took the floor, including the one who for many is the best player in history: Michael Jordan.

A year of tributes in the Los Angeles Lakers

On the occasion of the anniversary, no special events will be held or official mourning will be declared at the club to which Bryant dedicated his career. The squad players, led by his friend Lebron James, have been paying small tributes to his figure for the last 12 months and even dedicated the last NBA ring they conquered at the end of 2020 to him.

The team gave its players the day off during the first anniversary of his death and asked them to honor Bryant individually due to the difficult situation facing the United States in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic since the club does not want to put emphasis on such a tragic day for the team. “This is not a day to remember as his birthday,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “It’s more of a gloomy day,” he added.

What did exist is numerous memories of sports institutions or former players through social networks. His wife, Vanessa Bryant, also wanted to remember her daughter and husband in an emotional message on social networks. “I will never understand how this tragedy could have happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make Mom proud” said the player’s wife.

After his death, Bryant’s figure began to shine even more strongly among basketball fans around the world and the posthumous recognitions have followed one after another. Bryant was inducted into the renowned Basketball Hall of Fame in April 2020.

With AP, Reuters and local media