The United States, China, the European Union and about twenty other countries signed this week in the United Kingdom la Bletchley Declaration for the safe development of artificial intelligence (AI), at the first international summit on the rise of this technology.

(See: DALL-E 3 reaches ChatGPT Plus users and companies).

“This historic statement marks the start of a new global effort to increase public trust in AI, ensuring it is safe,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X (Twitter).

The document, whose signatories also include Brazil and Chile, highlights “the urgent need to collectively understand and manage the potential risks of AI.”

The Bletchley statement “shows that, for the first time, the world is coming together to identify the problem and highlight its opportunities,”

Given the growing potential of models like ChatGPT, Bletchley’s statement “shows that, for the first time, the world is coming together to identify the problem and highlight its opportunities,” British Technology Minister Michelle Donelan stressed to AFP. The meeting “is not intended to lay the foundations for global legislation, but rather should serve to chart a path forward,” accurate.

Two international summits on AI will take place later. One in South Korea, within six months, and another in France, within a year, added the minister from the emblematic center where the Nazi secret codes were deciphered in World War II.

(Read: Macron highlights the ‘extremely reduced’ human balance given Ciarán’s virulence).

Parallel to the meeting, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced the creation of an artificial intelligence security institute in Washington. This structure – similar to the one also announced by the United Kingdom – will bring together experts to establish directives and evaluate the most advanced AI models to “identify and mitigate” risks in advances in this technology, according to the White House.

Generative AIs – capable of producing text, sounds or images in a matter of seconds – have progressed exponentially in recent years and the next generations of these models will appear next summer.

Although AI brings great hopes for the field of medicine and education, it also could destabilize societies, allow the manufacture of weapons or evade human control, warns the British Government.

National security

The consequences of these advances have been discussed in different spaces.

“AI governance principles should be based on the Charter of the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

One of the themes of the event was assess the risks of AI to national security, in which the president of the European Commission, Úrsula von der Leyen, participated; the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, and the head of the Italian Government, Giorgia Meloni. China, whose eventual presence caused a stir due to geopolitical tensions and fears of technological espionage, was not invited to this space.

The topic of national security and AI is of high interest due to the upcoming electoral events of great powers, such as the presidential elections in the United States (in November 2024) or the British legislative elections (which should be held before January 2025).

(Also: This will be the plan with which Mexico plans to rebuild Acapulco after Hurricane Otis).

In his participation, Guterres called for a “united, sustainable and global” response to the risks arising from the rise of artificial intelligence and added that “AI governance principles must be based on the Charter of the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

Days before the summit, lThe head of the United Nations created a multilateral consultative group that has the task of making proposals for governance of these new technologies. Made up of experts in public administration, businessmen, the technological community, civil society and academics, this commission’s ultimate objective is to maximize the benefits and reduce the risks of AI.

Although the Brazilian recognizes the great potential of AI, he also expressed concerns about digital divides, the proliferation of misinformation, the establishment of prejudices and discrimination, surveillance and invasion of privacy or fraud that this technology can generate. AI can “undermine trust in institutions, weaken social cohesion and threaten democracies,” Guterres said at the time.

In addition to high-level officials, billionaire and businessman Elon Musk was present at the summit. “Our goal is to establish a framework for better understanding, and so that there is at least one independent arbitrator who can observe what AI companies are doing and raise the alarm if something worries him,” Musk told the press.

(More: Electoral Tribunal disqualifies the party of the elected president of Guatemala).

“The balance is tilting in favor of humanity, because we have the political will and the capacity to control this technology, ensuring its long-term benefits,” the British Prime Minister stressed at the closing of the event.

In an open letter published on Tuesday, several of the “founding fathers” of this technology, such as Yoshua Bengio and Geoffrey Hinton, They advocated for “the development and ratification of an international treaty on AI,” to reduce the “potentially catastrophic risks that advanced systems pose to humanity.”

The challenge is to Establish safeguards without hindering innovation for AI labs and the technology giants. The European Union and the United States, unlike the United Kingdom, chose the path of regulation. Last week, several companies such as OpenAI, Meta (Facebook) or DeepMind (Google) agreed to make public some of their AI security policies at the request of the United Kingdom.

US Pre-Steps

Advancing to the summit, The White House revealed on Monday a set of rules and principless aimed at ensuring that the United States “leads the way” in the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI), the subject of fierce international competition.

(Keep reading: Twelve people died in Indonesia from consuming smuggled alcohol at a wedding.)

President Joe Biden signed an executive order that requires AI developers to submit their security testing results to the federal government when their projects pose “a serious risk to national security, national economic security or public health.”

Biden relies on a law dating back to the Cold War, the Defense Production Act (1950), which gives the Government certain power of coercion over companies when the security of the country is at stake. The criteria for these tests will be set at the federal level, according to the US Government.

In July, several giants of the digital sector, including Microsoft and Google, They had already committed to subjecting their AI systems to external testing.

​

The White House intends to pay special attention to the risks that the development of AI in the fields of biotechnology and infrastructure may pose.

The President of the United States signed an executive order for its control and regulation.

Also will issue recommendations on the detection and identification of content generated with AI, a technology that allows images, sounds and even videos to be produced at very high speed that are more faithful to reality.

Likewise, the Executive promises to publish suggestions to counteract possible discrimination (due to gender or race biases) that these AI models give rise, and is committed to monitoring the impact of this technological revolution on employment.

(More: Iran’s supreme leader threatens Israel: ‘She will be silenced in a matter of days’).

But Biden has only limited room for maneuver. Any truly binding and ambitious regulation on artificial intelligence would have to go through Congress. Howeverthe Legislature has Democrats and Republicans divided, which makes the adoption of a large-scale law very unlikely.

​

In a reaction to the announcement, software publishers association BAS also called for “a new legislative framework to create specific safeguards for artificial intelligence.”

The regulation of AI is the subject of great international competition. The European Union, which produces abundant standards in the digital field, seeks to establish a regulatory framework for this technology before the end of the year, with the hope of setting the pace globally.

It grows more and more

ChatGPT can answer questions on a wide range of topics, from science and technology to culture and cooking recipes.

“No AI company provides information on the number of users who depend on its model, nor does it provide statistics on the countries or markets that use it”

Artificial intelligence models, which have multiplied since the launch of ChatGPT a year ago, They lack transparency in their design, posing a risk to applications that use them as a technical basis, according to a Stanford University study published on October 18.

According to a new index designed and calculated by researchers at this university, The most transparent model among the ten evaluated is Llama 2artificial intelligence system launched by Meta in July and freely reusable.

But it only obtained a score of 54%, still very insufficient according to the authors of the study. Chat GPT-4, the language model created by Open AI, only scored 48% of transparency.

The other fashionable models, such as the Palm-2 from Google or the Claude 2 from the company Anthropic (financed by Amazon), appear even lower in the ranking.

All models should aim to achieve between 80 and 100% transparency, estimates in a statement Rishi Bommasani, director of research at Stanford on so-called “foundation” models.

The lack of transparency makes it more difficult for companies “to know if they can build secure applications based on these business models,” and “for academics to rely on these models for their research,” the study explains.

This too complicates the task of consumers who want to “understand the limits of models or claim compensation for the damages suffered,” he details. Specifically, “most companies do not disclose the extent of copyrighted content used to train their model. They also do not disclose the use of human labor to correct the training data, which can be very problematic,” he emphasizes.

“No company provides information on the number of users that depend on its model, nor does it provide statistics on the countries or markets that use it,” highlights Bommasani.

According to the authors, This transparency index could be used in the future by policy makers and regulators.

CLARA LALANNE*

AFP

UNITED KINGDOM

With additional information from AFP journalists in Washington, the United Nations and Paris.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_c9dzDNoQiU

More news on eltiempo.com:

– ChatGPT: how can you understand most languages? We tell you.

– ChatGPT now has access to current information on the internet.