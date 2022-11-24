For Qatar there is the World Cup and the World Cup, with an official and an unofficial national team. The first, devoid of well-known names and star players, started badly, with the defeat on its debut against Ecuador, a novelty for an organizing country in the history of the FIFA tournament. The second national team instead promises a show, because after all there is always a bit of Qatar even in Mbappé’s France, Messi’s Argentina and Neymar’s Brazil.