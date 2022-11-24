The emir of Qatar, owner of PSG, has fulfilled his dream of having his three stars at home, but who are living in different moments
For Qatar there is the World Cup and the World Cup, with an official and an unofficial national team. The first, devoid of well-known names and star players, started badly, with the defeat on its debut against Ecuador, a novelty for an organizing country in the history of the FIFA tournament. The second national team instead promises a show, because after all there is always a bit of Qatar even in Mbappé’s France, Messi’s Argentina and Neymar’s Brazil.
