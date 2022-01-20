A woman died and 12 other people sustained various injuries in separate accidents, which occurred the day before yesterday in Dubai, as a result of the violations committed by the drivers of the vehicles causing these accidents, according to the Director of the General Department of Traffic in Dubai Police, Brigadier General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, who indicated that the woman went The victim of a wrong crossing on a highway.

Al Mazrouei said that the first accident occurred at the new Karama tunnel between a bus and a light vehicle, and the collision resulted in 10 minor injuries, and they were provided with the necessary first aid.

He added that the second accident occurred between two vehicles on Umm Suqeim Street opposite Dubai Hills, due to non-compliance with the mandatory lane, according to the initial examination of the accident, pointing out that two people sustained moderate and minor injuries, who were subsequently transferred to the hospital for treatment.

He pointed out that a woman died as a result of a run-over accident on Al Khail Street, on Wednesday evening, as she crossed the highway from a place not designated for pedestrian crossing.

He pointed out that as soon as the reports were received, the alternates of the Inspection Experts Department moved from the Traffic Accident Department to the places where they occurred, to inspect and collect evidence, with the aim of finding out the reasons, while the traffic patrols organized traffic and secured the places of accidents, and facilitated the arrival of ambulances and rescue vehicles to carry out their tasks. In addition to taking the necessary measures.

Al Mazrouei appealed to vehicle drivers to abide by the traffic laws and set speeds, to leave a sufficient distance between vehicles, to abide by the mandatory lane, and to overtake in case of necessity, while adhering to the signals indicating the turn, not to be distracted by anything other than the road while driving, and to avoid parking the vehicle in the middle of the road in the event of a minor accident. And following the advice and instructions issued by the concerned authorities through the various media, to avoid dangerous traffic accidents, in addition to going out to work well ahead of schedule, in order to avoid the tension that afflicts drivers if they are late for work.



