A criminal and a sharpshooter involved in the 2000 attack on Bollywood director Rakesh Roshan have been arrested from Thane, Maharashtra. This criminal escaped Parol 3 months ago. Police have informed on Saturday that the name of the accused arrested is Sunil V Gaikwad who was arrested at around 9 pm on Friday night from the Prasik Circle area of ​​Kalwa.

A senior police officer said that 11 cases of murder and 7 cases of attempt to murder are registered against the accused. One of these cases is also the case of the murderous attack on Bollywood director Rakesh Roshan in 2000. In January 2000, he was shot dead outside Rakesh Roshan’s office in Santa Cruz, Mumbai. The police later arrested Sunil Gaikwad in this case.



The officer said that in a murder case, Gaikwad received life imprisonment after which he was lodged in the Central Jail in Nashik. He came out on a 28-day parole on 26 June. Gaikwad was to return to prison when Parol was over but he escaped instead. The police took him into custody on Friday night after finding a lot.



According to the police, Gaikwad was involved in several crimes during the years 1999-2000. He has been a member of the gang of Ali Budesh and Subhash Singh Thakur. A robbery of Nashik also involved Sunil Gaikwad. The police will soon hand over Sunil to the Pant Nagar police, after which he will be sent to jail.