Amritsari Chicken Masala Recipe: Amritsari Chicken Masala is a very popular dish of Punjab. Considering its taste, this dish is definitely included in the menu of every Indian restaurant. If you also want to taste the taste of chicken made in this Punjabi gravy, then try this recipe.

Ingredients for making Amritsari Chicken Masala-

For marination

-500g Chicken

-2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

-3 tbsp yogurt

-1 tsp lemon juice

-1 tsp vinegar

-1 tsp coriander powder

-1 tsp cumin powder

-1 tsp red chilli powder

-1 tsp salt

-2 tsp onion, sliced

To make Amritsari Chicken Masala Gravy-

-2 tsp butter

-1 tsp red chilli powder

-1 tsp coriander powder

-1 tsp cumin powder

-1 tsp ginger

– 1/2 cup water

-1 tsp salt

-1 green chili

-6 tomatoes

-1/2 tsp sugar

-3 tsp butter

-3 tsp cream

Easy way to make Amritsari Chicken Masala-

To marinate the chicken, first take the chicken in a large bowl. Add ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, vinegar, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chili powder, salt and chopped onion. Mix all the ingredients well with the chicken and keep aside for 2 hours. Now heat butter in a pan, add red chili powder and fry it lightly. Now add coriander powder, cumin powder and chopped ginger and fry it well and add water and cook the spices well.

Now add salt, green chillies, tomatoes and sugar and mix well. Take butter in another pan and spread it all around in the pan. Now add the marinated chicken. Fry the chicken well with the butter. Cover the pan and cook the chicken. Remove the pan lid and see that the chicken is golden brown. Now add the tomato prepared gravy and mix it well. Cover the pan thoroughly, cook the chicken a little longer. Remove the lid and Add cream to the gravy. Mix well. Now garnish by adding butter, green coriander and green chillies over it. Serve hotly